California's Best 24-Hour Diner Is A Whimsical L.A. Restaurant With Charming Space Age Vibes

A classic American diner can become a kind of stronghold in its city — a place where truck drivers, neighborhood regulars, and travelers alike depend on it for diner staples at any time of day or night. Los Angeles has a few stellar diners locals frequent for comfort food, offering a kind of time-warped oasis in a city that can otherwise feel hyper-modern. In a roundup of the best 24-hour diners across America by The Takeout, the top pick from California is the Astro Family Restaurant. The diner has been an established mainstay in L.A. since 1959, with its signature space-age design, and has since been designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument. Today, Astro still serves a traditionally abundant menu of omelettes, milkshakes, and burgers, among many other comfort food staples.

The Astro Family Restaurant building is a distinctive example of Googie architecture, a style that rose to prominence in Southern California in the 1950s and '60s, capturing the Space Age ideals of its time. Googie-style diners sprang up alongside the boom of car culture in Southern California, which shaped them as drive-ins and diners fronted by generous parking lots, like the iconic café in Amboy on a surreal stretch of Route 66 desert. The Astro building's sweeping cantilevered roofline, zig-zagging railings, and sleek metallic accents exemplify that aesthetic.

Astro has operated as a diner since its inception, though the name "Astro Family Restaurant" dates to approximately 1974, when new ownership took over. It's remained relatively unchanged ever since, and that's what keeps customers devoted to it. "Last of a dying breed of authentic 24-hour LA diners. Genuine retro vibes," wrote a local guide on Google reviews.