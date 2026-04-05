This New Hampshire City Is Earning A Reputation Among Foodies

Manchester's downtown is dotted with fabulous restaurants within walking distance of each other, making it easy to enjoy a foodie crawl without driving all over town. A stroll is always a good idea after a walk, right? One of the most well-regarded restaurants in town is Red Arrow Diner, which has been receiving accolades in New Hampshire Magazine for almost two decades. The 24/7 diner has been visited by everyone from Paul Newman to RuPaul and Adam Sandler, and it was also featured on an episode of Food Network's popular "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The Red Arrow Diner even has a reputation among politicians, with Pennsylvania publication Lehigh Valley Live writing that "pretty much every White House wannabe makes a pilgrimage to this tiny almost 100-year-old diner." A historic diner beloved by presidents, drag queens, and comedians? Red Arrow Diner must be doing something right.

The Frida Kahlo-inspired Alas de Frida also gets plenty of love in a packed food scene, with one Reddit user describing it as "the best Mexican I think I've had." One enthusiastic Google review was blown away by the authenticity, saying that Alas de Frida "do not mess around when it comes to authentic flavors." Mexican-food fans can also visit its sister restaurant, El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria, which is highly rated on Tripadvisor and Google for its authentic flavors and exceptional service.

If you like a feast in the morning, Chez Vachon is a Manchester staple serving French-Canadian-inspired dishes like crêpes and poutine, with the My Quest for Poutine blog referring to it as "pretty close to perfect." Heavy praise, but well-deserved. Ultimately, Manchester's blossoming reputation as a foodie destination comes from its perfect mixture of gastronomic excellence and variety, allied to a delightfully walkable core. Looking for a foodie adventure with a difference? Get yourself to Manchester.