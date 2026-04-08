Forget Florida, Retire To This Pacific Northwest Gem With Mountain Views, Stunning Beaches, And Healthy Living
Imagine retiring in a place where you can have morning coffee while enjoying mesmerizing mountain views, where you can take a peaceful stroll along a driftwood beach or catch a ferry across calm waters. That brings a refreshing shift from the familiar sunshine-and-palm-tree image Florida is known for. With rising housing costs and weather-related risks these days, Florida now ranks as the worst state for aging in place. As such, retirees need alternatives: One such place is the state of Washington, providing scenic views of mountains and beaches, as well as a lifestyle that encourages healthy living.
Washington has almost the same qualities that made Florida famous, and arguably even more. The scenery in Washington is on another level, as it offers a kind of variety you don't see in many places. You've got glacier-topped peaks, thick rainforests, and jagged Pacific beaches with hidden coves. And regarding climate, the state's western parts have mild temperatures, while eastern areas enjoy more sunshine and drier conditions, giving retirees flexibility depending on their preference.
What's more, the towns themselves are just as varied and interesting as the terrain. If you love the outdoors, Port Townsend and Sequim let you live on the Olympic Peninsula. If sunshine, vineyards, and mountain hiking trails are what you desire, Yakima is your go-to. On the coast, towns like Anacortes and Gig Harbor have bay views and quaint communities good for retirees.
Washington's mountains, beaches, and breathtaking scenery
Florida has beaches, yes. But Washington takes coastal views to another level with unique and expansive scenery. Along the wild coast of the Olympic Peninsula, you have massive sea stacks jutting out of the surf, plus driftwood and tide pools that are like tiny worlds of colorful sea creatures at low tide. Olympic National Park alone is almost 1 million acres, endowed with coastal beaches, lush rainforests, and towering glacier-covered mountains all in one place. To experience some of the most jaw-dropping coastlines on the Pacific coast, check out Rialto Beach or Ruby Beach. And you won't even have to face hordes of boisterous tourists as you would in Miami.
Head inland or just look up, and you have mountains in full view. In Gig Harbor, you get unobstructed sights of the Olympic Mountains across the water. Along the Strait of Juan de Fuca in Port Townsend, when the sky is clear, you may be able to spot Mount Baker and Vancouver Island in the distance. Likewise, Wenatchee (known as the "apple capital of the world") is filled with orchards, and it sits along the Columbia River at the base of the Cascades. Indeed, these are the kinds of scenery that can improve anyone's mood.
Anacortes is another rewarding place, where retirees can take ferries to Orcas Island, and have some quality moments with eclectic shops, charming festivals, or whale-watching. Then there's Bainbridge Island, rated one of the safest places in Washington by Safewise. Just a short ferry ride from Seattle, the island gives you the perks of a city without the typical stress. Here, you have a quiet, natural community with forested trails, rolling farmlands, and scenic bays that offer plenty of recreation.
Healthy living for retirees in Washington
One thing that has to be prioritized for retirement anywhere is quality of life. Thankfully, Washington has one of the best long-term elder-care systems in the United States, according to a 2023 AARP scorecard. In fact, AARP places Washington at No. 2 nationwide in terms of supporting older folks, and the state is also one of only nine with advanced emergency plans for older adults and people with disabilities. Florida, on the other hand, lands in the 43rd position in providing long-term care support for older citizens.
Additionally, Washington is packed with different ways you can stay healthy. In Port Townsend, there's the Jefferson Healthcare Wellness Center, where retirees can enjoy a sense of community while taking classes in heart health, balance, fall prevention, and even Parkinson's management. You can also take advantage of the city's beach trails at Fort Worden State Park for easy daily movement. In Sequim, the Shipley Center is a nonprofit senior center that helps retirees keep loneliness away by helping them make new friends and hosting various activities like yoga, card and board games, and language classes. Interestingly, research has shown that people tend to stay healthier and live longer when they have an active social life.
The financial side is just as attractive. There's no state income tax here, so your Social Security, pension, 401(k), and IRA withdrawals remain untouched. That's money you actually get to keep every single month. Retirees who pick up part-time work don't have to worry about additional state taxes, either. In case you're still weighing your options, and you're considering a tropical alternative, the U.S. Virgin Islands is a good one, with no passport required.