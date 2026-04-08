Forget Florida, Retire To This Pacific Northwest Gem With Mountain Views, Stunning Beaches, And Healthy Living

Imagine retiring in a place where you can have morning coffee while enjoying mesmerizing mountain views, where you can take a peaceful stroll along a driftwood beach or catch a ferry across calm waters. That brings a refreshing shift from the familiar sunshine-and-palm-tree image Florida is known for. With rising housing costs and weather-related risks these days, Florida now ranks as the worst state for aging in place. As such, retirees need alternatives: One such place is the state of Washington, providing scenic views of mountains and beaches, as well as a lifestyle that encourages healthy living.

Washington has almost the same qualities that made Florida famous, and arguably even more. The scenery in Washington is on another level, as it offers a kind of variety you don't see in many places. You've got glacier-topped peaks, thick rainforests, and jagged Pacific beaches with hidden coves. And regarding climate, the state's western parts have mild temperatures, while eastern areas enjoy more sunshine and drier conditions, giving retirees flexibility depending on their preference.

What's more, the towns themselves are just as varied and interesting as the terrain. If you love the outdoors, Port Townsend and Sequim let you live on the Olympic Peninsula. If sunshine, vineyards, and mountain hiking trails are what you desire, Yakima is your go-to. On the coast, towns like Anacortes and Gig Harbor have bay views and quaint communities good for retirees.