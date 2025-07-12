Think Florida's The Perfect Place To Retire? A New Report Says It's Actually The Worst For Aging In Place
Tons of people flock to sunny South Florida after hanging up the jersey on their career, drawn by the promise of a relaxed, tropical lifestyle. Palm trees, year-round warmth, and no state income tax make it seem like the ultimate retirement haven. In fact, at Islands, we've even covered Florida cities that have been proven to be the best to retire in, with little to no savings. While the coastlines and sunshine might boost your quality of life, a recent study conducted by Seniorly — an elderly living search engine — found that Florida is actually the worst state for aging in place.
Researchers looked at data based on categories that include seniors' risk of isolation, home health care quality, home health aide availability, emergency care timeliness, housing costs, and weather hazards. The study shows that Florida has limited access to home health aides, high housing costs, and a high frequency of rain. While Islands zeroed in on one Florida community where you might not need large amounts of money upon retiring, that doesn't include the state as a whole.
RentCafe reports that Florida's housing costs are 4% above the national average when it comes to buying or renting a home. So, while the beach is free, your bank account might drain, and that financial strain can take a toll on your health. Pair that with poor healthcare access and constant rain, and retirement in Florida isn't so sunny.
What aging really means and where to retire instead
Aging in place refers to the ability to live safely, independently, and comfortably in your own home as you get older without having to relocate to a care facility. Despite Florida's popularity with retirees, the Seniorly study found it lacking in key areas that matter most as people age, especially when it comes to in-home care availability and the rising cost of living. Many seniors find themselves isolated, facing long wait times for care, or unable to afford help when they need it most.
America's best places to retire for 2025 are some gems out west, in places like Arizona, or, as the study reveals, Utah. These states offer stronger access to health care providers, more affordable housing options, and robust community support programs designed specifically for older adults. For retirees seeking independence without sacrificing care, these locations present attractive alternatives to the Sunshine State's growing challenges. Thinking of retiring outside of America? Check out the European destination Americans are flocking to for a higher quality of life and a beautiful climate.