Think Florida's The Perfect Place To Retire? A New Report Says It's Actually The Worst For Aging In Place

Tons of people flock to sunny South Florida after hanging up the jersey on their career, drawn by the promise of a relaxed, tropical lifestyle. Palm trees, year-round warmth, and no state income tax make it seem like the ultimate retirement haven. In fact, at Islands, we've even covered Florida cities that have been proven to be the best to retire in, with little to no savings. While the coastlines and sunshine might boost your quality of life, a recent study conducted by Seniorly — an elderly living search engine — found that Florida is actually the worst state for aging in place.

Researchers looked at data based on categories that include seniors' risk of isolation, home health care quality, home health aide availability, emergency care timeliness, housing costs, and weather hazards. The study shows that Florida has limited access to home health aides, high housing costs, and a high frequency of rain. While Islands zeroed in on one Florida community where you might not need large amounts of money upon retiring, that doesn't include the state as a whole.

RentCafe reports that Florida's housing costs are 4% above the national average when it comes to buying or renting a home. So, while the beach is free, your bank account might drain, and that financial strain can take a toll on your health. Pair that with poor healthcare access and constant rain, and retirement in Florida isn't so sunny.