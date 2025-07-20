Just North Of Seattle Is Washington's San Juan Islands Gateway With Eclectic Shops, Charming Festivals, And Whales

Anacortes rests on the northern half of Fidalgo Island, which is a half hour's drive west of Mount Vernon. This area is known as the Skagit Valley, which is famous for its annual tulip festival. Every year, people from all across the state (and country) flock here, which means the area experiences some intense traffic, but it's totally worth it to stay in Anacortes and drive over. While you're in Mount Vernon, don't forget to walk along the Skagit Riverwalk Park.

Tulips are a lot like fall leaves in the sense that they don't necessarily show their brightest vibrancy at the same exact time every year. The timing of the festival depends on when the flowers actually bloom, but in general, April is the best time to try and see them. Occasionally, the festival happens as early as May or as late as March. To best time your trip, consult the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival's official bloom status page.

If you're searching for a great way to spend your Saturday in Anacortes, look no further than the Anacortes Farmer's Market. As of this writing, the market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May through October, and features some incredible local vendors that sell honey, soaps, veggies, cut flowers, pastries, cheese, seafood, crafts, and much more. Anacortes also throws an annual arts festival during the first full weekend in August with over 220 booths, live music, and more — time your visit for then if you're interested.