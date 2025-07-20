Just North Of Seattle Is Washington's San Juan Islands Gateway With Eclectic Shops, Charming Festivals, And Whales
If you're looking for a healthy dose of that salty sea breeze, Anacortes might just be the perfect escape for you. It's mostly known for being the gateway to the San Juan Islands, but upon closer inspection, this quaint seaside town really is a gem in its own right. With charming festivals, eclectic shopping, and plenty of whales, there's so much to hold your attention. All you have to do is get out there!
Anacortes is only about an hour and a half from the Seattle-Tacoma airport if you go by car. Just drive north on the I-5 Expressway if you want to shop at Pike Place Market and see glimpses of the Seattle Space Needle on your way up, or, for a more scenic route, head east on I-405 to drive past Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park and Bellevue until it curves north and joins up with the I-5. Once you hit Mount Vernon, it's a fairly straight shot west over to Anacortes.
Festivals and markets near Anacortes
Anacortes rests on the northern half of Fidalgo Island, which is a half hour's drive west of Mount Vernon. This area is known as the Skagit Valley, which is famous for its annual tulip festival. Every year, people from all across the state (and country) flock here, which means the area experiences some intense traffic, but it's totally worth it to stay in Anacortes and drive over. While you're in Mount Vernon, don't forget to walk along the Skagit Riverwalk Park.
Tulips are a lot like fall leaves in the sense that they don't necessarily show their brightest vibrancy at the same exact time every year. The timing of the festival depends on when the flowers actually bloom, but in general, April is the best time to try and see them. Occasionally, the festival happens as early as May or as late as March. To best time your trip, consult the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival's official bloom status page.
If you're searching for a great way to spend your Saturday in Anacortes, look no further than the Anacortes Farmer's Market. As of this writing, the market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May through October, and features some incredible local vendors that sell honey, soaps, veggies, cut flowers, pastries, cheese, seafood, crafts, and much more. Anacortes also throws an annual arts festival during the first full weekend in August with over 220 booths, live music, and more — time your visit for then if you're interested.
Museums and whale watching in Anacortes
There are also a ton of museums in the area, including the Anacortes Maritime Heritage Center. It features an exhibit celebrating Don Hume of "Boys in the Boat," an Anacortes High School alum who rowed on the eight-man team from the University of Washington for the 1936 Summer Olympics. Here, you can also tour the W.T. Preston, a wooden-hulled steamboat that chugged up and down the Puget Sound from 1885 to 1914.
Before you leave Anacortes, don't forget to book a whale watching tour. Outer Islands Excursions offers a guaranteed whale-spotting adventure from March to November that departs right from Anacortes. At the time of this writing, ticket prices start at $119 per adult for a three to four-hour excursion, while the orca-only tour runs from the start of May to the end of September and starts at $199 per adult for a three to five-hour tour.
Tour boats are required to stay at least 100 yards from all whales in accordance with the Marine Mammal Protection Act, so you may want to bring or rent binoculars while out on your trip. With the guarantee, you'll definitely spot some type of fin in the area. Outer Islands Excursions highlights humpbacks, grays, and minke whales in addition to orcas. If you're really lucky, you'll be able to see one breach the surface and catch some air.