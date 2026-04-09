Minnesota's Friendly City Near Rochester Is A Thriving Locale With A Charming Downtown And Beautiful Scenery
With some of the safest roads in America, Minnesota is a great destination for a road trip. There are plenty of scenic byways and roadside attractions to keep visitors busy — and you'll find an abundance of quaint towns dotting the landscape that make for a quiet getaway. One such destination is the small city of Zumbrota. Located in southeastern Minnesota, it's a welcoming destination to discover independent businesses, cozy streets, and lovely scenery. You'll even find a historic covered bridge that's great for pictures, while a lively downtown lets you enjoy local shops, restaurants, and small-town charm.
Zumbrota's roughly 4,200 residents form a friendly community. Several Niche reviews highlight the friendliness of folks here — one reviewer notes, "Zumbrota is great if you are interested in a small town life. It's nice knowing most of the people in your town. Most people in Zumbrota are kind and compassionate." The small-town atmosphere helps residents bond, assisted by local businesses and events that are just as welcoming to visitors.
Discover Zumbrota's local events and charming downtown
With 210 businesses, Zumbrota is a thriving place. There is a regular program of events put on by Zumbrota Area Arts Council at the historic State Theatre, including performances by the local community theater group. The Crossings Art and Community Education Center is located in a former Carnegie library that dates to 1907. It now houses a clay studio which hosts classes and workshops, and Wildmother, a metaphysical business that also puts on a variety of events. If your schedule permits, consider visiting the town during the summer months for weekly outdoor concerts at Music in the Park.
History and architecture buffs, meanwhile, will want to spend plenty of time exploring Zumbrota's historic downtown. There are some Victorian buildings here, such as the State Theatre, and don't miss the old Carnegie Library, built in the Classical Revival style. The downtown area is walkable — making it perfect for a stroll between local businesses. Visit the unique shops and boutiques, such as Dwell Local, a fair trade shop specializing in home decor from over 45 artisans and boasting an impressive 4.6-star rating on Google. My Happy Place is another top pick — the boutique features handmade items and gifts from over 30 local crafters, and has a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook. Both are excellent choices for picking up locally made products on your trip to Zumbrota.
Once you've worked up an appetite, stop at Coffee Mill for a bite to eat. The menu includes breakfast favorites plus burgers and salads, as well as its famous homemade pies — which former President Barack Obama sampled here on a Midwest tour in 2011.
Explore the outdoors around Zumbrota
Soak up some of the pretty scenery in Zumbrota at Covered Bridge Park, which encompasses over 80 acres. The highlight here is the 123-foot Covered Bridge, which was built in 1869. It's the only remaining covered bridge in the state of Minnesota, and it's listed on the National Historic Register. There's also a public pool, a playground, sports fields, and trails to enjoy. The park connects with the Goodhue Pioneer Regional Trail, a multi-use trail that will eventually span 47 miles between Goodhue and Red Wing once completed. There's a nice 5-mile out-and-back segment from the park in Zumbrota that follows the river.
For golfers, the Zumbrota Golf Club has an 18-hole course and more lovely views down a fairway lined with trees. One Google review gave it a glowing recommendation, saying, "Great course, great staff, great food. Will travel an hour to play this course anytime of the week." If you want to get out on the water, you can enjoy kayaking or tubing on the Zumbro River State Water Trail, surrounded by bluffs and trees. Zumbro Valley Canoe Rental offers canoe, kayak, and tube rentals in nearby Zumbro Falls.
Zumbrota is about a 30-minute drive from Rochester. While Rochester has its own international airport, you'll find more flight connections at the larger and famously friendly Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) — it's about a 1-hour drive from MSP to Zumbrota. While Zumbrota's downtown area is walkable, you'll want to have your own vehicle to get here. Discover more of the area with a visit to Minnesota's little city of Cannon Falls, which is just a quick 20-minute drive away.