Minnesota's Friendly City Near Rochester Is A Thriving Locale With A Charming Downtown And Beautiful Scenery

With 210 businesses, Zumbrota is a thriving place. There is a regular program of events put on by Zumbrota Area Arts Council at the historic State Theatre, including performances by the local community theater group. The Crossings Art and Community Education Center is located in a former Carnegie library that dates to 1907. It now houses a clay studio which hosts classes and workshops, and Wildmother, a metaphysical business that also puts on a variety of events. If your schedule permits, consider visiting the town during the summer months for weekly outdoor concerts at Music in the Park.

History and architecture buffs, meanwhile, will want to spend plenty of time exploring Zumbrota's historic downtown. There are some Victorian buildings here, such as the State Theatre, and don't miss the old Carnegie Library, built in the Classical Revival style. The downtown area is walkable — making it perfect for a stroll between local businesses. Visit the unique shops and boutiques, such as Dwell Local, a fair trade shop specializing in home decor from over 45 artisans and boasting an impressive 4.6-star rating on Google. My Happy Place is another top pick — the boutique features handmade items and gifts from over 30 local crafters, and has a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook. Both are excellent choices for picking up locally made products on your trip to Zumbrota.

Once you've worked up an appetite, stop at Coffee Mill for a bite to eat. The menu includes breakfast favorites plus burgers and salads, as well as its famous homemade pies — which former President Barack Obama sampled here on a Midwest tour in 2011.