Halfway Between Minneapolis And Rochester Is Minnesota's Little City Packed With Invigorating Recreation

The great outdoors is always around the corner in the North Star State — whether it's summer vacations by Minnesota's Kabetogama Lake or following the beautiful trails of the timeless Northfield. Even when you find yourself in a little city like Cannon Falls, you get to have field days in the park, catch some rays by the lake, and ride high on the paths. Located in Southeast Minnesota, this quaint destination offers all things recreation, be it hiking, biking, kayaking, golfing, and everything in between. Cannon Falls was named after the waterfall and river winding through the city, both of which provide a much-needed retreat after engaging in urban activities.

Getting to Cannon Falls is easy, no matter if you fly or drive. Coming out of state, you'll land in Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. From there, it's a quick 30- to 40-minute drive to Cannon Falls. The trip from Rochester is also short — just 45 minutes away. Meanwhile, the charming riverfront city of Chippewa Falls in Wisconsin is about two hours away.

For accommodation, the GrandStay Hotel and Suites Cannon Falls is a first-rate choice, with comfortable rooms and top-notch facilities. Guests can take a dip in the swimming pool, soak in the hot tub, work out at the fitness center, and savor the sunshine in the garden. Other than that, your options within the city limits are restricted to campgrounds. Cannon Falls Campground is great when you're traveling with your family. With full hook-ups, water, electric, and tent sites, the campground is equipped with all the essentials for a memorable stay. Stock up on groceries at the camp store, cool off in the pool, or throw a party at the hall. Lake Byllesby Campground features waterfront sites — an ideal spot when your Cannon Falls getaway revolves around lakeside fun.