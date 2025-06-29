Halfway Between Minneapolis And Rochester Is Minnesota's Little City Packed With Invigorating Recreation
The great outdoors is always around the corner in the North Star State — whether it's summer vacations by Minnesota's Kabetogama Lake or following the beautiful trails of the timeless Northfield. Even when you find yourself in a little city like Cannon Falls, you get to have field days in the park, catch some rays by the lake, and ride high on the paths. Located in Southeast Minnesota, this quaint destination offers all things recreation, be it hiking, biking, kayaking, golfing, and everything in between. Cannon Falls was named after the waterfall and river winding through the city, both of which provide a much-needed retreat after engaging in urban activities.
Getting to Cannon Falls is easy, no matter if you fly or drive. Coming out of state, you'll land in Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. From there, it's a quick 30- to 40-minute drive to Cannon Falls. The trip from Rochester is also short — just 45 minutes away. Meanwhile, the charming riverfront city of Chippewa Falls in Wisconsin is about two hours away.
For accommodation, the GrandStay Hotel and Suites Cannon Falls is a first-rate choice, with comfortable rooms and top-notch facilities. Guests can take a dip in the swimming pool, soak in the hot tub, work out at the fitness center, and savor the sunshine in the garden. Other than that, your options within the city limits are restricted to campgrounds. Cannon Falls Campground is great when you're traveling with your family. With full hook-ups, water, electric, and tent sites, the campground is equipped with all the essentials for a memorable stay. Stock up on groceries at the camp store, cool off in the pool, or throw a party at the hall. Lake Byllesby Campground features waterfront sites — an ideal spot when your Cannon Falls getaway revolves around lakeside fun.
Seek outdoor thrills and peace in Cannon Falls
When a state is known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," all you have to do is take your pick. In Cannon Falls, Lake Byllesby is the place to be — bonus points for camping here. As the ultimate family-friendly destination in the area, Lake Byllesby provides a lot of things to do. While the kids swim at the beach or enjoy the splash pad, anglers can launch their vessel to catch black crappie, walleye, white bass, and more. Not only that, but you can bike along the many trails and marvel at the vistas from a canoe.
You'll encounter most hikers, bikers, and inline skaters on the Cannon Valley Trail, traversing almost 20 miles of Minnesota's landscapes. The scenic route boasts wildlife viewing opportunities, too — you might catch a glimpse of a deer or fox. During the summer months, you can go rafting with your friends or canoeing with your significant other on an 8-mile journey along the Cannon River. Of course, you can't forget about the waterfall. The Little Cannon River Falls is by no means as grand as Iguazu, the world's largest waterfall system, but it's still a wonderful sight in the heart of the city.
To spend more time in nature, make your way to Miesville Ravine Park Reserve, where you can take a break from your kayaking and canoeing adventures and have a quiet picnic. While you're there, hike the 3.7-mile Miesville Trail and meander through lush forests and observe birds soaring overhead. Golfing enthusiasts, on the other hand, can book a tee time at the Cannon Golf Club. The 18-hole golf course is a nice challenge for practicing your swing among sloping fairways and old-growth oaks. Another course worth checking out is the par-72 Summit Golf Club.
Cannon Falls' offerings don't stop at nature
As you stroll along the downtown area, you'll come across plenty of murals painting Cannon Falls' walls. These colorful creations depict the identity of the city — its history, culture, and all the activities that make this place so unique. The highlight of all murals, though, is situated at the intersection of Fourth Street and Main Street — the artwork features the city's water tower, community pool, the Cannon Valley Trail, several parks, and other local favorite attractions. Continue walking toward Fourth Street North, and you'll spot CannonBelles Coffee and Ice Cream on Mill Street West. Get a cappuccino on a cool day or a frozen chai latte to beat the heat. Try one of their specialty mochas and the maple nut ice cream, too.
For lunch, head to Mill Street Tavern for delicious wings, steak bites, French dip sandwiches, and more. Start with the Cajun chicken salad or the Mill Street club, then order the Reuben sandwich. Craving something more filling? The whiskey burger is finger-licking good. You can't go wrong with the mushroom Swiss burger either. Nick's Downtown Diner also serves up crowd-pleasers like biscuits and gravy, tuna melts, and pulled pork burgers. When you feel like treating yourself, opt for a glass of Minnesota Marquette or Gunflint white wine at the Cannon River Winery.
Those visiting in early July can't miss the Cannon Valley Fair in full swing. Dance to live music, ride the iconic Ferris wheel, indulge in classic fair food, and watch the fireworks at night. Didn't make it in time? You can always explore the Oxford Mill Ruins, which once processed over 400 bushels of wheat per day. If you're interested in historical landmarks, you'll be happy to know that Stillwater, considered the birthplace of Minnesota, is less than an hour from Cannon Falls.