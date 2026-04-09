Washington's Sporty Upscale Resort Community Is A Rolling-Hill Paradise With High-Quality Golf And Dining

With hundreds of public golf courses and private clubs, wherever you find yourself in Washington State, there's a spot to tee off. One of these, however, hides an award-winning par-3 island hole that's unique — and famous — in all the world. Sitting in the dry, sunny landscape of Yakima Valley, Apple Tree Resort is home to this golfer's dream challenge, and it's set among the area's natural rolling hills sprawling through a century-old apple orchard. A private residential community, Apple Tree Resort's golf course and clubhouse restaurant are both open to the public. Here, you can move from playing a round of golf to taking part in a game of pickleball, to ending the day with a relaxed meal.

Apple Tree's 18-hole championship golf course was designed by architect John Steidel in 1992 and has been praised as one of the best in Washington, with a four-star rating by GolfDigest. A par-72 course that stretches close to 7,000 yards, the layout winds through gentle slopes, valley vistas, fountains, lakes, and a tumbling waterfall. The star here is the signature 17th hole (pictured), which features the Apple Island Green — an iconic 180-yard par-3 hole on an island shaped like a giant apple sitting in the middle of a pond. Measuring more than 10,000 square feet, the island green has nine tee boxes — it's been recognized as the "Best Par Three" by The Seattle Times and "One of the Top 9 Island Holes in Golf Worldwide" by Back9Network. Apple Tree Resort is located just about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Seattle, and just 20 minutes from the city of Yakima.