Washington's Sporty Upscale Resort Community Is A Rolling-Hill Paradise With High-Quality Golf And Dining
With hundreds of public golf courses and private clubs, wherever you find yourself in Washington State, there's a spot to tee off. One of these, however, hides an award-winning par-3 island hole that's unique — and famous — in all the world. Sitting in the dry, sunny landscape of Yakima Valley, Apple Tree Resort is home to this golfer's dream challenge, and it's set among the area's natural rolling hills sprawling through a century-old apple orchard. A private residential community, Apple Tree Resort's golf course and clubhouse restaurant are both open to the public. Here, you can move from playing a round of golf to taking part in a game of pickleball, to ending the day with a relaxed meal.
Apple Tree's 18-hole championship golf course was designed by architect John Steidel in 1992 and has been praised as one of the best in Washington, with a four-star rating by GolfDigest. A par-72 course that stretches close to 7,000 yards, the layout winds through gentle slopes, valley vistas, fountains, lakes, and a tumbling waterfall. The star here is the signature 17th hole (pictured), which features the Apple Island Green — an iconic 180-yard par-3 hole on an island shaped like a giant apple sitting in the middle of a pond. Measuring more than 10,000 square feet, the island green has nine tee boxes — it's been recognized as the "Best Par Three" by The Seattle Times and "One of the Top 9 Island Holes in Golf Worldwide" by Back9Network. Apple Tree Resort is located just about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Seattle, and just 20 minutes from the city of Yakima.
A relaxed dining experience with local roots and outdoor amenities at Apple Tree Resort
A region steeped in agricultural richness, the Yakima Valley (one of the charming destinations of Washington State's wine country) creates an environment where dining becomes as much about historical flair as it is about flavor. That connection comes alive at Apple Tree Grill, where the restaurant's design reflects the property's origins as a working orchard. Upon stepping in, you'll notice walls lined with framed historical photos, and decades-old antique orchard tools incorporated into the décor. With wide windows and a patio that gives visitors a clear view of the surrounding hills and the course, the restaurant is a great spot for unwinding after a round of golf or a morning spent outdoors. The restaurant serves a menu that includes its signature applewood-smoked prime rib along with classic American fare. It also offers cocktails and an extensive wine menu — just what you'd expect in the Yakima Valley, one of Washington's best wine country destinations.
To further enjoy your time here, Apple Tree Resort has three well-lit pickleball courts where visitors can play a round, take lessons, and witness occasional tournaments. The resort property also serves as a popular venue for weddings, private events, and concerts. That said, while visitors may not be able to stay overnight within this residential community, you can find nearby accommodations around Yakima. About fifteen minutes away is Comfort Suites Yakima, a 2025 Travelers' Choice rated 4.4 on Tripadvisor. Extend your stay in this beautiful valley and take a scenic drive to the majestic Yakima River Canyon.