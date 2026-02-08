Washington Wine Country's 5 Most Charming Destinations, According To Local Tourism Boards

Washington State boasts diverse landscapes filled with towering mountains, rolling plains, and breathtakingly beautiful beaches. With such diverse geography, one can also expect diverse wines. While you may not have heard of the state's exemplary grapes, they've quietly built a strong reputation, with Washington currently sitting as the second largest growing region in the U.S.

Popular varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Chardonnay, and over 17 million cases of wine are produced each year, which means that this burgeoning wine region has plenty of delectable varietals for wine connoisseurs. Most grapes are grown on the eastern side of Washington due to its high elevation and nearly 300 days of sun.

But you don't have to stick to one portion of the state to enjoy world-class tasting rooms in the Pacific Northwest. There are 21 American viticultural areas spread across the state, making it the perfect region for a wine and waterfall-filled road trip through Washington or a single bucket-list stop. Want to focus on the best of the best? Here are the top five wine country destinations in the Evergreen State, according to vetted tourism boards and local sources like the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance and Yakima Valley Tourism.