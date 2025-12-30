Washington's Best-Kept Secret Is A Majestic Canyon With Outdoor Thrills And A Scenic Drive

As you follow the rolling river, snaking through maroon hills and desertic brush, tall basalt cliffs grazing the sky are the open doors welcoming you to this natural paradise. A bald eagle's call above the murmuring stream and the snap of the angler's fishing rod – these are the peaceful sounds completing the idyllic scene that awaits you at Yakima River Canyon.

Many locals and visitors to Washington State flock to Mount Rainier, the biggest mountain of the Cascades region, and drivers may pick the Olympic peninsula's road trip for its breathtaking views and stops. Meanwhile, tranquil and undisturbed, the Yakima River Canyon is a hidden gem nested in the Evergreen State, with much to offer to travelers who are after outdoors thrills.

Whether you are embarking on the scenic drive, or opting for hiking and fishing with the stunning natural backdrop of basalt cliffs and ruddy hills, Yakima River Canyon is the ideal location. And it's conveniently located less than 2 hours' drive from Seattle (about 120 miles), or 200 miles from Portland, if you are heading further north after exploring Oregon's own red-rocked 'Grand Canyon' with its marble mountains and winding rivers.