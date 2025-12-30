Washington's Best-Kept Secret Is A Majestic Canyon With Outdoor Thrills And A Scenic Drive
As you follow the rolling river, snaking through maroon hills and desertic brush, tall basalt cliffs grazing the sky are the open doors welcoming you to this natural paradise. A bald eagle's call above the murmuring stream and the snap of the angler's fishing rod – these are the peaceful sounds completing the idyllic scene that awaits you at Yakima River Canyon.
Many locals and visitors to Washington State flock to Mount Rainier, the biggest mountain of the Cascades region, and drivers may pick the Olympic peninsula's road trip for its breathtaking views and stops. Meanwhile, tranquil and undisturbed, the Yakima River Canyon is a hidden gem nested in the Evergreen State, with much to offer to travelers who are after outdoors thrills.
Whether you are embarking on the scenic drive, or opting for hiking and fishing with the stunning natural backdrop of basalt cliffs and ruddy hills, Yakima River Canyon is the ideal location. And it's conveniently located less than 2 hours' drive from Seattle (about 120 miles), or 200 miles from Portland, if you are heading further north after exploring Oregon's own red-rocked 'Grand Canyon' with its marble mountains and winding rivers.
Drive along the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway
About 27 miles of stunning scenic byway running parallel to the Yakima river connects the cities of Yakima and Ellensburg. Once a candidate to become the state capital, Ellensburg is a charming urban community with a wealth of farming and ranching history. One of its most famous legacies is the Ellensburg Rodeo, which today is one of the top 10 in the country, attracting tens of thousands of people from across the States.
Though Interstate 82 may be the default connection between the two points, it's well worth swapping for the stunning Canyon Road, which cuts through the heart of the canyons, sage-covered brush, and geological wonders including basalt cliffs that reach up to 2,000 ft. This marvelous route can be done in about 30 minutes, and it offers unique landscape views as well as wildlife spotting opportunities. A bounty of raptors are known to inhabit the area, from bald eagles to hawks, owls, and falcons.
As you cruise along this splendid byway, look out for man-made features enriching the landscape, such as the Beck Memorial, marking the spot where lava once flooded in waves — which are the basalt you see today; or spot the top of Gracie Point peeking from the red and brown mountainous range which shelters it. At 3,200 ft elevation, smiling Gracie is one of the tallest summits in the area and a beauty to behold.
The ultimate outdoor thrills await in Yakima River Canyon
Known for its delectable wines and breathtaking valleys, Yakima Valley is a true gem of central Washington. But there is more to this corner of the state than meets the eye. While its wine trail, and the canyon trail, can be enjoyed from the comfortable seat of your own four wheels, there is a lot to be gained by getting your boots muddy. The area is particularly beloved by anglers for its blue-ribbon trout fish-and-release opportunities. An ideal place for fishing or boating is the Roza Dam recreation site, which has nearby camping available just a couple of miles' walk north to the homonymous Roza Campground.
For keen birdwatchers, or hikers who just enjoy walking on the wilder side, visit the Selah Butte Recreation Site, with its natural preserve rich in wildflowers and protecting the unique, indigenous basalt daisy. The Umtanum Creek Recreation Site is the ideal place for dramatic canyon views, plus it is a great spot for birdwatching, spotting beavers, and appreciating local flora.
There is no better time to visit Yakima River Canyon than now, as recently the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) acquired a further 647 acres from previous private ownership, expanding the canyon's existing natural playground. And, as you are right in the heart of Yakima Valley, it is worth exploring this wildly underrated area, with highlights including Prosser, known as the 'wine capital of Washington,' with sunshine and vineyards aplenty.