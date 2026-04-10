3 Once-Thriving California Amusement Parks That Now Lie Abandoned For Nostalgic Adventurers

On the Mojave Freeway (Route 15) sits a dilapidating treasure trove of nostalgic design, Rock-A-Hoola. First opened to the public in the 1960s as Dolores Waterpark, the sprawling site of 251 acres stayed faithful to design from this era throughout its multiple incarnations, with huge signage, a long length of spiraling slides that whizzed down into a lake and a campsite. By the '90s, visitor numbers were dwindling (was running a waterpark in the middle of the desert ever a good idea?) and it sat derelict for most of that decade until its second life.

Restored and reopened in 1998 as Rock-A-Hoola, the new owners made the most of the (by then) retro design and relaunched the place for lovers of all things vintage and rockabilly. Unfortunately, disaster befell the park once more when an employee hit the slides after hours and was left paraplegic in this tragic accident. The court case cost the park $4.4million, as well as its reputation, and the site was finally closed in 2004.

Today, Rock-A-Hoola's only visitors are skateboarders, photographers, and intrepid ruin lovers, who post reels of the graffiti covered signs, slides, and structures, much of which are still standing. It takes at least an hour to wander round the pools, but it is in the scorching sun of the Mojave Desert, which is a popular film location in California. So should you risk a visit, do so prepared for heat. Remote heat.