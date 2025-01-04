America's 'First Waterpark' Is An Abandoned California Desert Attraction Offering A Surreal Sight
California's Mojave Desert is a desolate place. The region abounds with ghost towns and abandoned properties like Lake Dolores Waterpark in Newberry Springs. It's located in San Bernardino County about 40 minutes from Zzyzx Road, the Golden State's most mysterious road with a strange history. Opening in 1962, Lake Dolores, reportedly the first waterpark in the country, had everything from a lazy river to various water slides and an arcade among other things. However, this family-friendly destination permanently closed in 2004, transforming the 250-acre site into a playground for urban explorers and artists.
Nostalgic and a bit eerie, it features derelict structures in a barren desert landscape. Simply put, Lake Dolores looks straight out of the post-apocalyptic series "Fallout." Moreover, these remnants have been graffitied repeatedly, providing a mesmerizing visual spectacle. As there are plenty of empty pools and open spaces, it's also a mecca for skateboarders. All that said, you might be wondering what led to Lake Dolores' demise in the first place.
Lake Dolores, which was originally founded by John Byers, a Newberry Springs local, changed ownership and names a few times throughout its brief history. At one point, it was called Rock-A-Hoola Waterpark and later, Discovery Waterpark. Ultimately, financial woes – including a pricy lawsuit from an employee who suffered a tragic accident on-site — is what did Lake Dolores in. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that Lake Dolores won't remain shut down forever.
It's unclear what will become of Lake Dolores Waterpark in Newberry Springs, California
Abandoned water park before and after 🤯 Lake Dolores Waterpark opened in the 1960s in California's Mojave desert and was known for its fun water slides. In the 1990s, a man got badly hurt riding a slide after hours which led to a lawsuit. The park renamed to Rock-A-Hoola and closed in 2004 due to financial struggles. The water park now sits rotting away in the desert heat and has become a tourist destination for many traveling from California to Las Vegas
Although nature and adventurers have taken over Lake Dolores Waterpark, its potential was evident to G&GF Enterprise, who became the site's owner in 2013. San Bernardino County documents from 2019 show that G&GF Enterprise intended to reopen Lake Dolores, build an RV Park, a lake, and more in a five-phase project. Speaking to Business Insider in 2020, G&GF Enterprise's project manager, Om Garg stated, "I understand it was an oasis in the desert and a heaven on Earth." Before adding, "Our goal is to make it even better."
Garg said that problems with the zoning permit had prohibited G&GF Enterprise from getting the ball rolling sooner. Nevertheless, the publication stated that the new and improved Lake Dolores waterpark was likely to make a comeback in 2023 and that the rest of the developments would be completed in the years that followed. In early 2021, Garg reiterated to the Victorville Daily Press that he was determined to resurrect Lake Dolores and said that the waterpark would open shortly. But for reasons that are not entirely clear, Lake Dolores was put on the market for $11 million in August of that year.
Realtor.com shows that the property did not sell and the listing was removed in 2022. However, it was once again put for sale and delisted in 2023. What this means for G&GF Enterprise's plans for Lake Dolores are hazy. In 2024, a spokesperson from San Bernardino County, David Wert, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "The county does not know if the developer has a timeline in mind to begin and complete work on the project." As the future of Lake Dolores hangs in the balance, urban explorers continue to visit the haunting site.
Tips for visiting Lake Dolores Waterpark in Newberry Springs, California
Lake Dolores is situated on I-15 and makes a noteworthy pit stop for those traveling from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, even if you only want to take a peak. According to an article published by Business Insider in 2023, there are no barriers to prevent individuals from entering Lake Dolores Waterpark. However, on Yelp, one user explained, "You don't really need to exit and stop to have a good view as you can see the abandoned buildings and graffiti from the road."
If you are planning to stop by Lake Dolores, let it be any other season but summer. The Mojave Desert is ruthless and in the summer months, the temperatures in Newberry Springs can easily climb over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. If you do, remember to stay hydrated and apply plenty of sunscreen. Likewise, wear sturdy shoes that adequately protect your feet from heat and debris. Need something to drink or eat before or after your adventure? There are several unique options in the area. For instance, EddieWorld, California's largest gas station is in Yermo, only 20 minutes away from Newberry Springs.
Resembling a mall food court, it offers three eateries and endless snack and meal options. Peggy Sue's 50's Diner, also in Yermo, is a roadside favorite that's famed for its kitschy vintage ambiance. If you're looking for an additional destination to include in your itinerary, Calico Ghost Town, a historic mining attraction is minutes away from Newberry Springs. If you love learning about abandoned locations, read about Rose Island, a fascinating defunct amusement park where nature and nostalgia collide next.