America's 'First Waterpark' Is An Abandoned California Desert Attraction Offering A Surreal Sight

California's Mojave Desert is a desolate place. The region abounds with ghost towns and abandoned properties like Lake Dolores Waterpark in Newberry Springs. It's located in San Bernardino County about 40 minutes from Zzyzx Road, the Golden State's most mysterious road with a strange history. Opening in 1962, Lake Dolores, reportedly the first waterpark in the country, had everything from a lazy river to various water slides and an arcade among other things. However, this family-friendly destination permanently closed in 2004, transforming the 250-acre site into a playground for urban explorers and artists.

Nostalgic and a bit eerie, it features derelict structures in a barren desert landscape. Simply put, Lake Dolores looks straight out of the post-apocalyptic series "Fallout." Moreover, these remnants have been graffitied repeatedly, providing a mesmerizing visual spectacle. As there are plenty of empty pools and open spaces, it's also a mecca for skateboarders. All that said, you might be wondering what led to Lake Dolores' demise in the first place.

Lake Dolores, which was originally founded by John Byers, a Newberry Springs local, changed ownership and names a few times throughout its brief history. At one point, it was called Rock-A-Hoola Waterpark and later, Discovery Waterpark. Ultimately, financial woes – including a pricy lawsuit from an employee who suffered a tragic accident on-site — is what did Lake Dolores in. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that Lake Dolores won't remain shut down forever.