A Film-Popular Destination In California Is A Mojave Desert Valley With Rugged, Picturesque Beauty

About an hour and a half from Los Angeles is a high desert valley whose rugged, picturesque beauty has made it one of the most popular filming locations around. Victor Valley is situated in the Mojave Desert and framed by the San Gabriel Mountains to the southwest and the San Bernardino Mountains to the south, and it encompasses a handful of towns that include Victorville, Apple Valley, Adelanto, and Hesperia. Although LA is just across the historic Cajon Pass on the other side of the San Gabriels, the wild desert landscape here feels like a world away, which is why it has been so popular since the early days of film.

Whether you're looking for a quick getaway or heading to Barstow, a Route 66 pitstop town with hidden gems all around, Victor Valley is great for a scenic road trip from the City of Angels for those looking to experience the quiet, expansive wildness in this desert location, where you can see sites like the impressive Mormon Rocks formation and the curved slopes of Bell Mountain. It's not just the untamed atmosphere that has made it stand out; with sites like the Mojave Narrows Regional Park and the Mojave River, the area has proven to be visually diverse enough to serve as the backdrop for films like "Stagecoach," "Ocean's Eleven," and "Kill Bill: Vol. 2."