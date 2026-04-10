Between Orlando And Fort Myers Is Florida's 'Gateway To Prosperity' With Camping, Wildlife, And A Unique Museum
Florida is chock-full of attractions and surprises, ranging from serene golf courses with peaceful vibes to the more unusual and esoteric — like the "psychic capital of the world". And if you're a nature lover, a history buff, or both (or simply a curious traveler on a road trip between the metropolises of Orlando and Fort Myers), you won't want to skip out on a pit stop in Zolfo Springs. Situated around an hour and 45 minutes by car from Orlando and under 90 minutes from both Fort Myers and Tampa, Zolfo Springs makes for an easily accessible destination.
The story goes that this historic town was named by Italian settlers in the 19th century for the Italian word for sulfur, due to the acrid smell of the nearby springs. Early settlers had high hopes of the town becoming an industry hub for phosphate mining and citrus growing, with a 1914 newspaper even referring to Zolfo Springs as a "gateway to prosperity". Today, as the Sunshine Republic puts it, Zolfo Springs is "part pioneer time capsule, part river launch, and one of the quieter doors into Old Florida." While a world away from the glitz and glamour, resort-laden beaches, and theme parks that make the Sunshine State famous, Zolfo Springs offers a slice of authenticity and heritage that allows visitors to understand the rural heart of inland Florida. And with a unique museum, ample wildlife, and lush nature to set up camp in, this historic hamlet is well worth a visit.
Go camping and appreciate the wildlife in Zolfo Springs
Accommodation in Zolfo Springs is centered around practicality and appreciation for the outdoors, and both of these qualities are evident at the campgrounds at Pioneer Park. At this 115-acre park, you'll find shady spots to set up your camping rig under the stars along the Peace River, as well as access to showers and restrooms. With a total of 65 campsites on offer that have water and electric hookups, plus 25 more without, you've got plenty of options. But in busy times of year, like high season (wintertime), be sure to book ahead of time to secure a campsite. Know before you go: You're welcome to bring your pets camping, but they must stay on-leash.
While you're camping at Pioneer Park, you won't want to miss the opportunity to explore the adjacent Hardee County Wildlife Refuge. At this animal sanctuary, you'll be able to see a variety of both native and exotic species, all given ample support and resources and housed in naturalistic habitats. Book ahead for a guided tour to learn about the wildlife as you stroll through the verdant scenic boardwalks. This is a great destination for animal-lovers of all ages: kids under five enter for free, and there's a discounted ticket price for children up to age 13.
Visit the unique Cracker Trail Museum and Pioneer Village
Zolfo Springs sits close by to the Florida Cracker Trail, so named for the region's historical cattle-wrangling settlers often known as Florida Crackers or Cracker Cowmen. To learn more about the local cattle-ranching pioneer history — including its troubling role in the Civil War — head to the town's Cracker Trail Museum, located within Pioneer Park. Here, visitors can look at myriad artifacts from the area's homesteading days of yore, and get a comprehensive picture of Zolfo Springs' cattle-related industry and complicated history over more than two centuries.
Notably, since many of the exhibited heirloom items have been donated by local community members, the museum is happy to facilitate descendants' requests to look up the acquisitions provided by their relatives — a clear example of what sets this community-oriented museum apart. While you're here, don't skip out on exploring the historical buildings of the Pioneer Village surrounding the museum. From a church to a barn to a one-room schoolhouse, there's plenty to see here that will grant you a uniquely visceral experience of traveling through time; here, much like at North Carolina's living history site, you can truly witness the past come to life.