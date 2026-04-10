Between Orlando And Fort Myers Is Florida's 'Gateway To Prosperity' With Camping, Wildlife, And A Unique Museum

Florida is chock-full of attractions and surprises, ranging from serene golf courses with peaceful vibes to the more unusual and esoteric — like the "psychic capital of the world". And if you're a nature lover, a history buff, or both (or simply a curious traveler on a road trip between the metropolises of Orlando and Fort Myers), you won't want to skip out on a pit stop in Zolfo Springs. Situated around an hour and 45 minutes by car from Orlando and under 90 minutes from both Fort Myers and Tampa, Zolfo Springs makes for an easily accessible destination.

The story goes that this historic town was named by Italian settlers in the 19th century for the Italian word for sulfur, due to the acrid smell of the nearby springs. Early settlers had high hopes of the town becoming an industry hub for phosphate mining and citrus growing, with a 1914 newspaper even referring to Zolfo Springs as a "gateway to prosperity". Today, as the Sunshine Republic puts it, Zolfo Springs is "part pioneer time capsule, part river launch, and one of the quieter doors into Old Florida." While a world away from the glitz and glamour, resort-laden beaches, and theme parks that make the Sunshine State famous, Zolfo Springs offers a slice of authenticity and heritage that allows visitors to understand the rural heart of inland Florida. And with a unique museum, ample wildlife, and lush nature to set up camp in, this historic hamlet is well worth a visit.