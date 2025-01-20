Witness The Past Come To Life At A One-Of-A-Kind 'Real Living History Farm' On A North Carolina Island
North Carolina is rich with activities for visitors to explore. While you can spend your vacation playing golf at the Hallmark-like town of Pinehurst or skiing at the East's highest mountain resort, one thing that North Carolina has in spades is U.S. history. If you're looking to really experience how the country started rather than just looking at it from behind a velvet rope at a museum, visit Island Farm on Roanoke Island near Manteo. According to the attraction's Familio page, it is a "real living history farm," meaning you will see people in costume doing jobs from the mid-19th century and take part in the activities. At this unique destination, you can truly get a sense of what it was like to be a part of this community all those years ago.
This house is on the original land leased by Adam Etheridge in 1757, and his son Jesse later bought over 150 acres. Incredibly, 11 generations of the family have lived on the island (including today). Throughout the years, the land has been a hub for farming and fishing, as locals sold their goods to places like Norfolk and Baltimore. In 1997, it was acquired by the Outer Banks Conservationists, and today, you can visit and spend the day at the farm from April through early December.
What to do at Island Farm in North Carolina
The restored 1847 dwelling at Island Farm is open to explore, and you can actually touch the objects inside. The house is set up as it would have been in the 1800s, and you can get a sense of what a typical day was like on this working farm. While you're there, you can meet the local cows, sheep, and chickens.
In addition to seeing historical interpreters craft items and run the farm, you can ride in a cart, learn how to make dolls, help a blacksmith create tools, play 19th-century games, prep and cook food, and even learn to weave and spin wool. Candlemaking and scavenger hunts are offered on certain days as well. Island Farm also has events during the year for you to take part in, like a yearly pumpkin patch and Christmas celebration. During the holidays, you can make traditional crafts, visit St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider and sugar cookies, and get a free tintype portrait.
One reviewer on Yelp said, "This was a place I went by myself to learn and adventure. All the staff were amazing, nice and welcoming. You learn about history as you are immersed!" At the time of this writing, tickets are only available at the door. While you're there, visit the nearby chic beach town of Nag's Head in the Outer Banks. Its Bodie Island Light Station and Millionaire's Row will continue your dive into history.