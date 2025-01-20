Witness The Past Come To Life At A One-Of-A-Kind 'Real Living History Farm' On A North Carolina Island

North Carolina is rich with activities for visitors to explore. While you can spend your vacation playing golf at the Hallmark-like town of Pinehurst or skiing at the East's highest mountain resort, one thing that North Carolina has in spades is U.S. history. If you're looking to really experience how the country started rather than just looking at it from behind a velvet rope at a museum, visit Island Farm on Roanoke Island near Manteo. According to the attraction's Familio page, it is a "real living history farm," meaning you will see people in costume doing jobs from the mid-19th century and take part in the activities. At this unique destination, you can truly get a sense of what it was like to be a part of this community all those years ago.

This house is on the original land leased by Adam Etheridge in 1757, and his son Jesse later bought over 150 acres. Incredibly, 11 generations of the family have lived on the island (including today). Throughout the years, the land has been a hub for farming and fishing, as locals sold their goods to places like Norfolk and Baltimore. In 1997, it was acquired by the Outer Banks Conservationists, and today, you can visit and spend the day at the farm from April through early December.