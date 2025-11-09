The 'Psychic Capital Of The World' Is A Small Florida Community Between Orlando And Daytona Beach

The sleepy town of Cassadaga is a beacon for mediums and paranormal enthusiasts looking to make contact with entities from the other side and explore the metaphysical. Sandwiched 22 miles from Daytona and 25 miles from Orlando International Airport, this 'Psychic Capital of the World' is a spiritual mecca with serene parks and Victorian homes. It is a gathering place for practicing Spiritualists to showcase their mediumship and parapsychic abilities to those seeking to communicate with loved ones who have passed on. Spiritual tourists visit each year for the town's psychic fairs, mediumship retreats, and spiritualist camps, in hopes of learning the latest tricks of the trade for communicating with spirits.

Cassadaga was established in 1894, by the Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp, a community known for conducting seances and communicating with the dead. Founder George P. Colby first encountered this town in 1875 through channeled messages from Seneca, a Native American spirit, who guided Colby to Florida to establish this spiritual hub. Since then, the town has become a haven for mediums and seekers who wish to commune with unseen forces and get a glimpse of the unknown.

If you aren't interested in a psychic reading, you can still enjoy the town's whimsical ambiance as you peruse the crystals and fortune-telling tools at the quaint shops. Local establishments are filled with tarot cards, divining rods, and pendulums for all your divination needs, as well as spiritual cleansing tools like incense and sage. Places like the Cassadaga Psychic Shop offer Aura Chakra Reports, along with a variety of other readings, to quench your curiosity. The town has auspicious sites for ghost hunting and a spooky cemetery to visit at midnight where you can supposedly communicate with the devil.