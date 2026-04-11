South Dakota's Second-Biggest Artificial Lake Is Famous For Fishing And Bald Eagle Spotting
While South Dakota is most known for attractions such as Mt. Rushmore, Devil's Tower, and Badlands National Park — one of America's great road trip destinations — the state is also home to plenty of under-the-radar destinations. From the sandy beaches and coves of Angostura Recreation Area to a crystal-filled monument that's one of the world's longest caves, South Dakota is full of outdoor splendors, and another one of them is Lake Francis Case.
Formed by the Fort Randall Dam on the mighty Missouri River in the south-central part of the state, Lake Francis Case is South Dakota's second-largest artificial reservoir. Stretching for 107 miles through rolling prairie and farmland until reaching the Big Ben Dam in Fort Thompson, you'll find rugged cliffs and canyons throughout its 540-miles of shoreline, which is dotted with 19 recreation areas ranging from full-hookup campgrounds to primitive sites. These allow the public plenty of access to enjoy activities at the lake including camping, swimming, boating, hiking, and fishing, as the lake is home to large populations of walleye and other species. It's also a great place for watching wildlife, especially if you appreciate large birds-of-prey, since Lake Francis Case hosts one of the biggest wintering populations of bald eagles in the country.
All of this makes the lake one of South Dakota's true outdoor treasures and one of the Great Plains' biggest natural attractions, drawing more than one million visitors each year. That said, it's not well-known outside of the region, though that could change once its secret gets out.
Soak up the natural vibes of Lake Francis Case
Lake Francis Case was formed by the construction of the Fort Randall Dam, which was inaugurated by President Eisenhower in 1954. Named for a former United States Senator from South Dakota who advocated for water resource management and flood control in the region, the lake occupies more than 100,000 acres, making it one of the largest reservoirs in the country.
People flock to the lake to enjoy its tranquil natural ambiance. Camping is a popular activity along the lakeshore, as is kayaking along the reservoir's smooth surface. "The wind was nil, the water was glassy, and temps reached a high of about 75 during the day," wrote blogger Paddle St. Louis in his blog of the same name. "Several times throughout the day, I simply set the paddle down, looked around and just absorbed everything that each of my 5 senses was feeding me – pure bliss."
One big part of engaging with nature at Lake Francis Case is watching for wildlife. The lakeshore is home to species such as mule and white-tailed deer, grouse, and wild turkey, though the star of the show is the large number of bald eagles that nest there in the winter.
Just below the Fort Randall Dam is the Karl E. Mundt Wildlife Refuge, which was created for the express purpose of providing winter habitat for bald eagles. 100-300 of these majestic raptors nest there each year, and while the refuge is closed to visitors in order to protect the wildlife, there is a viewing kiosk below the dam on the west bank of the river. It's very easy to spot baldies in the vicinity from December through January.
Cast a line for lunker at Lake Francis Case
Fishing, more than anything, is the main attraction at Lake Francis Case. The lake holds a number of species including sauger, perch, northern pike and catfish, but most anglers come in pursuit of smallmouth bass and the biggest prize of them all: walleye. Bass usually weigh between one to four pounds, while trophy walleye can reach weights of eight or nine pounds. This is enough to get the attention of fishers not just from South Dakota but also neighboring Midwestern states.
To celebrate this feisty fish, the lake hosts the annual Lake Francis Walleye Tournament in late April, which draws fishers from around the country who come in hopes of tight lines and taking one of the top prizes, which include tens of thousands of dollars in cash.
One good things about Lake Francis Case is that it's fishable throughout most of the year (it ices over for two or three months in the winter). Walleye are found all throughout the lake, though for best results you should target flooded trees, brush piles, and anything else that provides shelter. This is where the fish tend to congregate.
Also, it's a massive lake, so you're likely to cover a lot of water in one day, so make sure your boat has plenty of fuel, and be aware that — as a reservoir — the water level can fluctuate, so be careful of underwater hazards such as trees and boulders. For more red hot angling in the Midwest, check out this Indiana river that is perfect for fly-fishing.