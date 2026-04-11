South Dakota's Second-Biggest Artificial Lake Is Famous For Fishing And Bald Eagle Spotting

While South Dakota is most known for attractions such as Mt. Rushmore, Devil's Tower, and Badlands National Park — one of America's great road trip destinations — the state is also home to plenty of under-the-radar destinations. From the sandy beaches and coves of Angostura Recreation Area to a crystal-filled monument that's one of the world's longest caves, South Dakota is full of outdoor splendors, and another one of them is Lake Francis Case.

Formed by the Fort Randall Dam on the mighty Missouri River in the south-central part of the state, Lake Francis Case is South Dakota's second-largest artificial reservoir. Stretching for 107 miles through rolling prairie and farmland until reaching the Big Ben Dam in Fort Thompson, you'll find rugged cliffs and canyons throughout its 540-miles of shoreline, which is dotted with 19 recreation areas ranging from full-hookup campgrounds to primitive sites. These allow the public plenty of access to enjoy activities at the lake including camping, swimming, boating, hiking, and fishing, as the lake is home to large populations of walleye and other species. It's also a great place for watching wildlife, especially if you appreciate large birds-of-prey, since Lake Francis Case hosts one of the biggest wintering populations of bald eagles in the country.

All of this makes the lake one of South Dakota's true outdoor treasures and one of the Great Plains' biggest natural attractions, drawing more than one million visitors each year. That said, it's not well-known outside of the region, though that could change once its secret gets out.