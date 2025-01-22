One Of The World's Longest Caves Is A Hidden South Dakota Crystal-Filled Monument That Literally Dazzles

Frank and Albert Michaud discovered Jewel Cave in 1900 and initially hoped to mine its sparkling crystals. When the gems proved to be of little value, the brothers transformed the cave into a tourist attraction, complete with a Jewel Cave Dancing Club. In 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt designated the site a national monument, though at the time, only 2 miles of the cave were known. It wasn't until 50 years later that the cave's immense scale came into focus. Explorers Jan and Herb Conn spent two decades mapping 65 miles of passageways, setting the stage for its designation as one of the world's longest caves.

Today, visitors can experience Jewel Cave through four unique tours. The Discovery Tour is perfect for beginners, offering a 20-minute look at one of the cave's crystal-filled grand chambers. For those ready to stretch their legs, the Scenic Tour is an 80-minute walking journey showcasing honeycomb-like boxwork formations. History buffs will enjoy the Historic Lantern Tour, which takes participants along a challenging rocky path and some narrow passages. For the truly adventurous, the Wild Caving Tour provides a heart-pounding, three- to four-hour experience involving belly crawls, chimney climbs, and squeezing through spaces barely larger than a backpack. For this tour, participants must be at least 16 years old.

It's best to visit Jewel Cave in late spring or early fall when the weather aboveground is mild, but remember to pack layers since the cave stays chilly year-round. You may encounter bats or snakes in or around the cave, but they shouldn't bother you as long as you don't touch or approach them. The surrounding park offers picnic spots, a visitor center, and nature trails, including the short Roof Trail and the longer Hell Canyon Trail.