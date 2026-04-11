A Scenic Lake Straddling North And South Carolina Near Charlotte Is A Popular Hub For Fishing And Boating
Charlotte, North Carolina is a popular destination in the American south, with 33 million people visiting in 2025. It's a great city with tons to do. However, if you need a bit of a break from the metro area, or you're looking to add some outdoor activities to your vacation, less than 24 miles away is the scenic Lake Wylie with 325 miles of shoreline. This man-made reservoir on the Catawba River skirts the border of North and South Carolina, which goes right down the center of the lake for much of its largely north/south length.
Lake Wylie is perfect for all types of watersports, with boat rentals offering pontoon boats, canoes, kayaks, and stand up paddleboards. Here, you'll have access to swimming beaches, camping at parks along its length, and even a professional water skiing team you can watch perform. Visitors can also do some fishing and hiking. However, you should also take advantage of the scenic sunsets like the one posted to r/Charlotte on Reddit, where one person comments, "I live on LW and love the views!" while another posts, "And this is why the wife and I are thinking of moving to Lake Wylie from CA this summer."
The closest major airport to Lake Wylie is Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a soaring hub of design, dining, and smooth travel. That's true whether you're going in through Charlotte, North Carolina (less than 20 miles to the airport) or at the southern side of the lake at Tega Cay, South Carolina (around 22 miles away). It's worth getting a car so you can explore the whole lake and the surrounding areas.
Watersports on Lake Wylie along the North and South Carolina border
Lake Wylie is perfect for boating, whether you want to take out a canoe or kayak, or try out some stand-up paddleboarding while you enjoy the surrounding scenery. You can hit Lake Wylie Boat Rentals on the North Carolina side, which has kayaks, pontoons, SUP, and electric GoBoats available. You can also hit the seasonal Pier 88 Lake Wylie at River Hills Marina on the South Carolina side. This yacht club has boat and jet ski slips, gas pumps, and a free pump out station, as well as a store with supplies, a gift shop, and The Galley, which sells wine, beer, and food. However, you will have to make a reservation as it's in a gated community.
Some of the parks along the lake have boat launches as well. Rock Hill Lake Park on the South Carolina side has one for canoes and kayaks, along with fishing stations, restrooms, and trails to enjoy. You can also hit the popular Windjammer Park in Tega Cay, South Carolina's underrated lakeside border city, with great local breweries and more to explore. There is a beach here where you can swim, as well as playground equipment, restrooms, and picnic tables. However, do note that there is a steep parking fee for non-residents, so tourists may want to park outside of the regular lot and take a cab or rideshare in. Windjammer Park is also where the Carolina Show Ski Team puts on waterskiing shows in the summer.
Camping and fishing on Lake Wylie
If you're an angler, Lake Wylie is great for fishing, but if you plan on doing it, you'll need a valid license for the state your boat is in. If you'll be crossing over the midlake border, it's a good idea to have both. You can try for several types of catfish, shad, blueback herring, smallmouth buffalo, bream, largemouth and spotted bass, alewives, white and yellow perch, gar, bowfin, and crappie.
A good camping area on the North Carolina side is McDowell Campground in the McDowell Nature Preserve, which has 56 sites including drive-up, primitive, and RV sites. While you're there, stop by the McDowell Nature Center and Preserve to check out its nature programs. On the South Carolina side, you can go to Ebenezer Park, which has 79 RV sites and five tent sites. You can access boat ramps here, and a year-round swimming area. If you want to do some group camping, Copperhead Island has six tent campgrounds, a volleyball court, grills, horseshoe pits, restrooms, showers, trails, and more. Finally, if you're flying into our out of Charlotte, make sure to take some time to enjoy Fourth Ward, with its historic homes, parks, boutiques, and secret gardens.