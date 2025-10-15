North Carolina's Newest Airport Terminal Lobby Is A Soaring Hub Of Design, Dining, And Smooth Travel

It's easy to see why Charlotte, North Carolina, is such a popular getaway. Foodies will appreciate the city's culinary scene and must-try restaurants, aesthetes will enjoy the charms of nearby neighborhoods filled with historic homes and boutiques, and men can take heart that it's rated as one of the best destinations for a guys' trip. In the past, one group of professionals wasn't a fan: Pilots secretly despised flying into Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one that's outgrown its space as travel has soared over the years. Travelers, too, have logged a number of laments on Reddit, devoting threads to such airport woes as 45-minute delays at baggage claim and long security queues. That may now change with the $608 million terminal upgrade and expansion recently finished at the airport, considered the world's sixth busiest airport.

The upgrade couldn't come soon enough for the airport, which has experienced a surge in traffic. Originally built in 1982 to withstand 2.8 million passengers, the airport set a record for the fifth time in eight years, welcoming 58.8 million travelers in 2024, growing a sizable 10% from 2023. Not only are visitors flocking here, but also new residents. As the state's largest city, Charlotte's population last year grew 8% to about 945,000 from 2020. Or another way to look at it is that 157 new residents are moving to Charlotte daily, which overwhelmed the former airport lobby. The construction project is part of Destination CLT, the airport's $4-billion capital investment program, that's been a work in progress for the past 10 years. First, a new parking deck opened in 2015, then an elevated road four years later. Phased openings of the lobby began in 2022, and a concourse expansion followed in 2024, adding 10 gates.