On South Carolina's Border Is An Underrated Lakeside City Near Charlotte With Breweries And Outdoor Adventures

For most people, a vacation to South Carolina means visiting its gorgeous coastline, full of tourist-friendly cities like Charleston and Myrtle Beach. However, the Palmetto State has so many interesting towns and cities to explore, especially as you go inland toward its border with North Carolina. There, you'll find a charming lakeside city that is perfect for watersports and drinking pints: Tega Cay. At first, you may assume that the name "Cay" means the city is on an island, but it's actually a peninsula jetting out into Lake Wylie.

Situated directly north of South Carolina's shopping mecca with a classic aesthetic and due east of the friendly city exuding southern charm and fresh fruit, Tega Cay is a pretty modern destination. Unlike some South Carolina towns, which can trace their roots to the American Revolution, Tega Cay has only been around since the 1970s.

But from humble beginnings as little more than a fire department, the city has grown into an outdoor adventure haven, with golf courses, lakeside access, and some of the best breweries in the area. Plus, Tega Cay is remarkably close to Charlotte, so if you want to venture into the big city while staying out in paradise, this spot is perfect for your next southern vacation.