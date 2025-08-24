On South Carolina's Border Is An Underrated Lakeside City Near Charlotte With Breweries And Outdoor Adventures
For most people, a vacation to South Carolina means visiting its gorgeous coastline, full of tourist-friendly cities like Charleston and Myrtle Beach. However, the Palmetto State has so many interesting towns and cities to explore, especially as you go inland toward its border with North Carolina. There, you'll find a charming lakeside city that is perfect for watersports and drinking pints: Tega Cay. At first, you may assume that the name "Cay" means the city is on an island, but it's actually a peninsula jetting out into Lake Wylie.
Situated directly north of South Carolina's shopping mecca with a classic aesthetic and due east of the friendly city exuding southern charm and fresh fruit, Tega Cay is a pretty modern destination. Unlike some South Carolina towns, which can trace their roots to the American Revolution, Tega Cay has only been around since the 1970s.
But from humble beginnings as little more than a fire department, the city has grown into an outdoor adventure haven, with golf courses, lakeside access, and some of the best breweries in the area. Plus, Tega Cay is remarkably close to Charlotte, so if you want to venture into the big city while staying out in paradise, this spot is perfect for your next southern vacation.
What to expect when visiting Tega Cay
Because Tega Cay is on the shores of Lake Wylie, you'll want to take advantage of the water when you visit. The lake covers more than 12,000 acres and spans both Carolinas, so you can have some epic adventures if you rent a boat and head out onto the water. Or, if you prefer to stay more local, the best place to experience the lake is at Windjammer Park. This park has a fantastic beach, a playground, multiple picnic areas, and fishing spots. However, keep in mind that the non-resident parking fee is $200.
This is because parking is only available by permit, unless you're there to see a free waterskiing event put on by the Carolina Show Ski Team. Other than watersports, Tega Cay Golf Club is also the number one course in the area, and it's perfect for when you want to relax and unwind while still having fun with your friends. The course has 27 unique holes, each of which is photo-worthy. Once you're finished with your game, you can retire to the elegant clubhouse for celebratory drinks and refreshments.
The Shore Club features a diverse menu with steaks, seafood, and pasta. Beer is another reason to add Tega Cay to your vacation bucket list. The city is home to Model A Brewing, which is conveniently located off the highway and has a fantastic selection of in-house beers and bites to keep you satisfied. But, if you really want to get a taste of South Carolina's beer scene, follow the YoCo Beer Trail, which highlights the best breweries, pubs, and ale houses in the region. Don't forget to get your stamp at each stop.
How to experience this underrated lakeside city
Tega Cay is technically a suburb of Charlotte, so it's only about a 30-minute drive from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. On the way down, you'll pass by one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. that isn't Disney: Carowinds Theme Park. So, if you don't get enough action on the peninsula, you can head back up and ride some roller coasters before you have to head home.
Tega Cay is also a planned community, so it's not exactly designed to be as touristy as other cities in the area. There are no chain hotels within the city limits, but you can find some vacation home rentals to help you enjoy the lake. Otherwise, hotels are available nearby in places like Baxter Village or Rock Hill.
As you might imagine, spring and summer are peak seasons for Tega Cay, as locals and visitors alike get out onto the lake for fishing, swimming, water skiing, and more. If you want to avoid crowds, you can visit the lake during the fall and winter. The temperatures can drop below 60 degrees, but it never gets too cold, so you can still take a boat and enjoy the scenery.