Here's What Happens To Leftover Airplane Food

If you've flown recently, and you were lucky enough to get a meal on your flight (or unlucky enough to have to purchase one), you may have wondered about airplane food. Far beyond the ubiquitous jokes about the quality, or grumbles about how you have to pay for meals on domestic flights if you're in coach, there is far more to it. Perhaps you've wondered about the companies that make the food you eat at 30,000 feet. Maybe you've heard stories about why food tastes different on planes and mused about the science of it all. However, one thing that you may not have considered is what happens to leftover airplane food after the passengers have disembarked and headed out to their final destinations.

According to Simple Flying, the bulk of opened in-flight food is sent to landfills, which is sad if you care about the environment and wasted nutrition at all. (At least some of it may end up composted, and unopened items like sugar packets and chips may be reused.) Unfortunately, you cannot reuse or donate food once it's opened, as it can spread food-borne illnesses. However, there is more to the story than this, and there are ways that some airlines are trying to reduce waste from in-flight meals.