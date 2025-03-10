What Do Flight Attendants Actually Eat On A Long Flight?

Although airline food has improved in recent years, the choices you receive on a long-haul flight when it comes to meals can be mediocre at best. Even good options will lose their luster if it's the only option day in and day out, which is why despite the possibility of being provided an inflight meal (sometimes we are, sometimes we aren't), many flight attendants opt to bring their own food on work trips.

I've been a flight attendant for close to 10 years, and what I pack in my monster-sized lunch box is typically dependent on a few different things.The number of flights on my schedule for the day will impact where and when I will be able to eat. I have to consider if I will have time to get off the plane in between legs, and what I will do if delays interrupt those opportunities. Where am I spending the night, and for how many nights, matters when it comes to food options once the last flight of the day is complete, and if I am flying internationally I have to consider that I may lose any fresh food I've packed in Customs.

As a passenger, you can bring food through TSA and onto a plane (with some restrictions), but while that's one of many options for most travelers, it's usually a necessity for flight attendants. Our office is the sky, and there's no break room with a refrigerator and a microwave. We have to be prepared, or risk not having anything to eat for hours on end. So what do flight attendants pack when they know they can only count on themselves? Read on to learn how we ensure healthy and timely eating in an environment that we all know can be incredibly unpredictable.