The 'Heartbeat Of The High Plains' Is A Friendly Kansas City With Local Shops, Tasty Bites, And Family Fun
Whether you refer to it as the Sunflower State or the Breadbasket of America, Kansas is synonymous with expansive prairies and rural landscapes. You can immerse yourself in "Ancient Kansas" scenery as you cruise the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway, which weaves through the great plains and charming towns. But no Great Plains itinerary is complete without experiencing the rugged beauty of the High Plains — so why not plan a getaway to its very heartbeat? Garden City is a wonderful Finney County destination, where you can bask in the small-town charm with big-city amenities.
As the "Heartbeat of the High Plains," this Western Kansas hub has an abundance of family-friendly attractions. You can meet the animals at the Lee Richardson Zoo, learn about its past at the Finney County Historical Museum, and enjoy wildlife viewing at the Sandsage Bison Range. Not only that, but Garden City was once home to the world's largest hand-dug swimming pool, which held 2.6 million gallons of water. Now, that impressive feat is part of the Garden Rapids at The Big Pool. When you're not splashing around, Garden City's Main Street makes for a lovely downtown stroll, with quaint boutiques dotting the area. Food-wise, you can indulge in steak, barbecue, pizza, tacos, pho, and tasty, diner-style meals. On top of that, the locals are friendly, and pleasant interactions make your visit more fun.
The fastest way to Garden City is via American Airlines from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport — Garden City Regional Airport is 15 minutes from the city center. It's an hour's drive from the state's cowboy capital, Dodge City, which has raucous Wild West history. Meanwhile, coming from Wichita would take you 3.5 hours. Spend the night at the Hampton Inn, Clarion Inn, or Holiday Inn Express, among other options.
Hit the shops and restaurants in Garden City
Main Street is full of stores and delicious eateries, where you can easily lose track of time, hopping between shops and food spots. Start your retail therapy at The Corner On Main. This boutique features curated items that include home essentials, gifts, jewelry, and more. Currently rated 5.0 on Google Reviews, the store has an intuitive layout that makes browsing a breeze, while the friendly staff is eager to help with any questions, according to online feedback. Other than accessories and decor, you can purchase artisanal food products.
The selection at Antique and Comic Shoppe is pretty diverse. Serving the community since 1993, this shop not only has items like vintage Topps Collector Coins and trading cards, but also artwork, retro cameras, glassware, and more. Customers speak highly of the owner for being approachable and welcoming. With your shopping completed, recharge your energy by having lunch. Garden City boasts a variety of cuisines, ranging from American bites and Vietnamese dishes to Mexican meals and Italian crowd-pleasers. If you're craving an authentic Japanese lunch, make your way to Itokos Grill. With a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews, this establishment allows you to customize your own hibachi, fried rice, or samurai bowls. Several reviews recommend getting the crab rangoon, egg rolls, and chicken teriyaki dumplings.
Those in the mood for some tacos, ceviche, and fajitas can get a table at Cabaña Mexican Grill. This restaurant sets itself apart with hand-pressed corn tortillas made daily. With a 4.4 rating on Google (with reviewers praising the staff), you can come to this spot for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Following past recommendations, the breakfast burrito is a must-have. A happy customer wrote about this place: "You can count on a great experience every time you visit."
Check out Garden City's family-friendly attractions
Garden City offers an interesting mix of fun, family-friendly activities. History buffs can head to the Finney County Historical Museum, home to more than 100,000 artifacts. The Main Exhibit Hall has revolving and permanent exhibits, such as the "Take Stock in Finney County" display on the local cattle industry, irrigation, and beef packing. Another highlight here is the C.J. "Buffalo" Jones exhibition, which covers the life of Garden City's co-founder. You'll also come across quirky displays, like the world's largest hairball.
Once you've completed the history lessons, take a trip to the local zoo. The Lee Richardson Zoo has 50-plus acres of space for more than 300 native and exotic animals to roam. You can tour the zoo on foot or through a unique drive-through excursion. Species housed here originate from different regions, extending from Wild Asia and African plains to South American Pampas and the Land Down Under. Some of the critically endangered species you'll encounter are the Amur leopard, Bactrian camel, black rhino, and black and white ruffed lemur.
What's more, Garden City gives you the chance to view bison at the 3,760-acre Sandsage Bison Range Wildlife Area. As the state's oldest publicly-owned bison herd, the wildlife area is open for tours between March and October. Besides bison, you'll come across mule deer, kangaroo rats, black-tailed jackrabbits, and coyotes. As for hot summer days, cool off with the family at Parrot Cove Indoor Water Park. Race down the slides, relax under the waterfall, and wade in the lagoon all in one place — don't forget to float down the lazy river, either. Your Garden City getaway is just the beginning — enjoy road tripping in Kansas, as this underappreciated state has the best driving conditions in the country.