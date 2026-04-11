The 'Heartbeat Of The High Plains' Is A Friendly Kansas City With Local Shops, Tasty Bites, And Family Fun

Whether you refer to it as the Sunflower State or the Breadbasket of America, Kansas is synonymous with expansive prairies and rural landscapes. You can immerse yourself in "Ancient Kansas" scenery as you cruise the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway, which weaves through the great plains and charming towns. But no Great Plains itinerary is complete without experiencing the rugged beauty of the High Plains — so why not plan a getaway to its very heartbeat? Garden City is a wonderful Finney County destination, where you can bask in the small-town charm with big-city amenities.

As the "Heartbeat of the High Plains," this Western Kansas hub has an abundance of family-friendly attractions. You can meet the animals at the Lee Richardson Zoo, learn about its past at the Finney County Historical Museum, and enjoy wildlife viewing at the Sandsage Bison Range. Not only that, but Garden City was once home to the world's largest hand-dug swimming pool, which held 2.6 million gallons of water. Now, that impressive feat is part of the Garden Rapids at The Big Pool. When you're not splashing around, Garden City's Main Street makes for a lovely downtown stroll, with quaint boutiques dotting the area. Food-wise, you can indulge in steak, barbecue, pizza, tacos, pho, and tasty, diner-style meals. On top of that, the locals are friendly, and pleasant interactions make your visit more fun.

The fastest way to Garden City is via American Airlines from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport — Garden City Regional Airport is 15 minutes from the city center. It's an hour's drive from the state's cowboy capital, Dodge City, which has raucous Wild West history. Meanwhile, coming from Wichita would take you 3.5 hours. Spend the night at the Hampton Inn, Clarion Inn, or Holiday Inn Express, among other options.