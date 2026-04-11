Between Yosemite And Sequoia National Park Is California's Stunning Lake Retreat With Trails And Fishing

If you're a lover of lakes, then the Golden State is just about the perfect place to go traveling. It's where you'll find the ultra-blue waters of famous Lake Tahoe, where picturesque Tahoe road trips unfold through quiet towns and sandy beaches. You'll also find places like under-the-radar Huntington Lake, a haven for sailing and tranquility up in the clouds at some 7,000 feet above sea level. And it's home to the remote and raw escape of Lake Thomas A Edison, or, simply, Lake Edison.

That last one's a real getaway into the peaks, to say the least. It's 32 miles as the crow flies to the high-desert California city of Bishop in the east, and roughly 50 miles between both Yosemite National Park to the north and Sequoia National Park to the south. The upshot? This is very much the heart of the mountains, and the trip in is accordingly challenging. In fact, the only highway on offer is the steep, swerving Kaiser Pass Road (County Road 80), a seriously gorgeous, seasonal route with sweeping views for much of the way. You'll also pass by Edison if you're hiking the 211-mile John Muir Trail.

What awaits is a splash of water 5 miles from end to end, with hiking routes weaving along its shorelines, and secluded campgrounds dotting the banks. Part of the reason it's so stunning is that designated wilderness areas hem in the whole thing — the Ansel Adams Wilderness rising on one side and the John Muir Wilderness on the other. Finally, the Vermilion Valley Resort (or the VVR for short) caps off the western side of the lake, offering old-school cabins to hikers and adventurers who want to linger a while longer.