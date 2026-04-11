Between Yosemite And Sequoia National Park Is California's Stunning Lake Retreat With Trails And Fishing
If you're a lover of lakes, then the Golden State is just about the perfect place to go traveling. It's where you'll find the ultra-blue waters of famous Lake Tahoe, where picturesque Tahoe road trips unfold through quiet towns and sandy beaches. You'll also find places like under-the-radar Huntington Lake, a haven for sailing and tranquility up in the clouds at some 7,000 feet above sea level. And it's home to the remote and raw escape of Lake Thomas A Edison, or, simply, Lake Edison.
That last one's a real getaway into the peaks, to say the least. It's 32 miles as the crow flies to the high-desert California city of Bishop in the east, and roughly 50 miles between both Yosemite National Park to the north and Sequoia National Park to the south. The upshot? This is very much the heart of the mountains, and the trip in is accordingly challenging. In fact, the only highway on offer is the steep, swerving Kaiser Pass Road (County Road 80), a seriously gorgeous, seasonal route with sweeping views for much of the way. You'll also pass by Edison if you're hiking the 211-mile John Muir Trail.
What awaits is a splash of water 5 miles from end to end, with hiking routes weaving along its shorelines, and secluded campgrounds dotting the banks. Part of the reason it's so stunning is that designated wilderness areas hem in the whole thing — the Ansel Adams Wilderness rising on one side and the John Muir Wilderness on the other. Finally, the Vermilion Valley Resort (or the VVR for short) caps off the western side of the lake, offering old-school cabins to hikers and adventurers who want to linger a while longer.
Lake Thomas A Edison's finest hiking
Given its elevation of 7,643 feet in the thick of California's Sierra Nevada, it should come as no surprise that Lake Edison offers up world-class hiking. The global hike-tracking app AllTrails lists 12 possible routes in the area, and it's the 33-mile backpacking trek to Florence Lake on the iconic John Muir Trail that tops the bill. It's a hefty undertaking that usually takes 2 to 4 days, beginning on the eastern banks of Lake Edison, then cutting through the heart of the John Muir Wilderness, going south. Expect beautiful wildflower meadows and jaw-dropping views of the High Sierra along the way.
Those who prefer to stick to the immediate vicinity can choose to take the 9.6-mile trail that skirts the northern shoreline of Lake Edison itself. It's moderately difficult and can either be a slow overnighter or an ambitious day hike, lifting you up to cliffs above the water's edge and through thick forested sections along the banks. The hike finishes at a ferry port on the far side of the lake, where you can hitch a ride back to the other side of the lake on the daily boat run by the Vermilion Valley Resort throughout the summer months.
Also bear in mind that the Kaiser Pass Road, which brings you up to this glimmering lake in the mountains, is peppered with more trailheads than you can shake a hiking pole at. For example, the access point to hike to Doris Lake is less than a 30-minute drive from Edison, and the trail is an easy-going hike that's good for families — it's just over a mile long and finishes at a summer swim hole fed by hot spring waters.
Camping and fishing at Lake Edison
You don't have to come to Lake Edison with big adventures on the mind. This is just as much a place to relax as it is a hiking destination. Fishing lovers are sure to feel right at home, as Lake Edison has not only been hailed as a mecca for chasing brown trout, but it also has rainbow trout aplenty. The northern end of the lake offers the most secluded spots to cast from the shoreline, but it's only for those willing to do the legwork to get there.
Back on the more accessible western side of the lake, where the Kaiser Pass Road finally ends, there's easy lakeshore access for fishers from the parking lots of the nearby campground. Alternatively, drop into the Vermillion Valley Resort, where motorized boat rentals are available, or take the aforementioned ferry service. Weather permitting, that can whisk you across to Mono Creek on the eastern banks for a day of what's arguably some of the best wilderness trout fishing in the Sierra Nevada.
The Vermillion Valley Resort is a fine place to simply kick back, whether you're fishing or hiking. Redditors in the r/PacificCrestTrail subreddit wax lyrical about the resort's lively pizza nights and general vibe, with one past visitor writing: "VVR is great. Two nights there last year on JMT. Made friends I keep up with still a year later." Choose from tents, yurts, and boathouse accommodations, and remember, Friday is pizza night.