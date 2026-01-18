California's Under-The-Radar Mountain Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Beauty For Tranquil Vibes And Sailing

For those who aren't competing in a regatta but hope to hit the water — and stay a while — there are several options that make it easy. The Huntington Lake Resort offers boat rentals, in addition to cabin stays, and The Grill restaurant on the waterfront. The resort, located on the northwest end of the lake, can also help with mooring and slip rentals. Across the water on the northeast shore, the Lakeshore Resort provides similar services for guests. These include a marina, cozy cabins, an RV park, the lively Saloon restaurant, and a general store. Whether staying at one of the cabins or camping lakeside, the resorts provide just enough infrastructure to be comfortable without compromising the area's rustic charm.

Aside from the resorts, the Huntington Boat Ramp & Launching Site has parking, bathrooms, and paved boating access that's good for day use. Located near the Lakeshore Resort, the facility is open from June to October. Likewise, China Peak Landing has a marina, boat rentals, and a restaurant just east of the Huntington Boat Ramp.

Huntington Lake is considered a four-season destination, but sailing activity decreases in the winter as both the temperatures and the water levels drop, with Southern California Edison Company moderating the water levels ahead of the spring rains and snowmelt. As a result, some of the facilities and marinas close for the winter. While the boating activity might slow down at this time, the snowy lake becomes a destination for winter activities like snowmobiling, Nordic skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing.