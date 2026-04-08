Illinois' Lakeside State Park Is A Scenic Fishing Getaway

Tucked into the quiet farmland of northern Illinois, Shabbona Lake State Park feels like a secret retreat. The 318-acre lake is surrounded by more than 1,200 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and restored native prairie, offering standout fishing and opportunities for boating, hiking, camping, winter sports, and even hunting. Together, they make this rural gem an ideal weekend getaway from urban centers like Rockford, Illinois' "City of Gardens," just 50 miles north via Interstate 88, and Chicago, about 70 miles east.

Shabbona Lake State Park — officially Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area — is located in DeKalb County, roughly equidistant from DeKalb, a quaint college town and walkable gem with shops and restaurants, and historic Rochelle, a charming small town and train lover's paradise along the Lincoln Highway. Long before the park was established, this land was home to the Ottawa, Potawatomi, and Chippewa tribes. In the early 19th century, Potawatomi Chief Shab-eh-nay led efforts to maintain peaceful relations among tribes and with incoming settlers. In 1829, after he successfully warned settlers of potential attacks, a federal treaty granted Chief Shab-eh-nay and his band more than 1,200 acres of land. The U.S. government later seized it during the forced removal of Native Americans to the West.

Illinois began developing the park and created the lake in the 1960s and '70s, naming it Shabbona in honor of Chief Shab-eh-nay. In 2025, in a historic act of restitution, the state of Illinois returned the land to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. Still in the transfer process as of this writing, today this lakeside getaway is free to visit for hiking, skiing, fishing, picnicking, snowmobiling, hunting, and wildflower viewing (don't miss the summertime sunflower fields), with campsites and boat rentals available and a seasonal dockside café overlooking the water.