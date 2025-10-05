Illinois' Quaint College Town Is A Walkable Gem With A Vibrant Downtown Full Of Shops And Restaurants

Just a short way away from Chicago, amid farmland and prairies, lies a vibrant college town and a fun-filled Illinois getaway. Officially founded in the 1850s as a farming town, today, DeKalb is home to Northern Illinois University. This quaint, small city is brimming with charming shops and eateries. Whether you're having a day trip or a weekend getaway, time in DeKalb is best spent walking around its historic downtown, popping into local businesses, and enjoying its lively college town spirit.

To get to DeKalb, the closest major airport is Chicago Rockford International Airport, just around 45 minutes away by car. Alternatively, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, America's most "well-connected" airport, is just over an hour away, or a little more than three hours by public transportation. Hampton Inn DeKalb is one of the city's top-rated accommodations, with a 4.5 rating on Google reviews. Here, you can enjoy features like free breakfast, free parking, and a pool — perfect for a relaxing stay in Illinois. Once you're in the city, you'll be able to walk around downtown, but the city does have public transportation as well. If you have a car, free or affordable parking is readily available throughout.