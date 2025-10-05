Illinois' Quaint College Town Is A Walkable Gem With A Vibrant Downtown Full Of Shops And Restaurants
Just a short way away from Chicago, amid farmland and prairies, lies a vibrant college town and a fun-filled Illinois getaway. Officially founded in the 1850s as a farming town, today, DeKalb is home to Northern Illinois University. This quaint, small city is brimming with charming shops and eateries. Whether you're having a day trip or a weekend getaway, time in DeKalb is best spent walking around its historic downtown, popping into local businesses, and enjoying its lively college town spirit.
To get to DeKalb, the closest major airport is Chicago Rockford International Airport, just around 45 minutes away by car. Alternatively, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, America's most "well-connected" airport, is just over an hour away, or a little more than three hours by public transportation. Hampton Inn DeKalb is one of the city's top-rated accommodations, with a 4.5 rating on Google reviews. Here, you can enjoy features like free breakfast, free parking, and a pool — perfect for a relaxing stay in Illinois. Once you're in the city, you'll be able to walk around downtown, but the city does have public transportation as well. If you have a car, free or affordable parking is readily available throughout.
A walkable shopping destination near Chicago
Like nearby Wheaton, an underrated gem with a walkable downtown, DeKalb has plenty to explore with no car needed. The city has a walkability rating of 88 out of 100 according to WalkScore and nearly 80 different charming shops to stumble upon around town. Regardless of what you're looking for, DeKalb likely has it. Classic Books is DeKalb's go-to independent bookstore, where you'll find an array of affordably-priced used books. For everything from clothing to furniture items, head to the volunteer-run Country Store Thrift Shop. Apart from picking up a DeKalb souvenir, you're also supporting the city's senior services with your purchase.
Cracker Jax is another local highlight that's been around since the '80s, and it is a gold mine for all sorts of quirky clothing, jewelry, vintage items, gemstones, and much more. And if you're seeking some local chow, then you can't miss DeKalb Farmers' Market, which runs on Thursdays from June to September. There are more than 30 local vendors setting up, so you can find everything from produce to baked goods, olive oil, candles, and more, alongside live music and food trucks.
Where to eat in DeKalb
As a vibrant college town close to top foodie destination Chicago, Dekalb offers a robust dining scene of its own. Every college town needs a go-to game day spot, and Fatty's Pub and Grille is a local favorite for its extensive beer menu and food offerings like cajun fried potato salad. If you're looking for fancy food without the fancy price tag or dress code, Tapa La Luna offers a wide range of globally-inspired, shareable dishes, bruschettas, sandwiches, seafood, and more.
DeKalb's dining offerings also encompasses a variety of international cuisines. Take the highly-rated Thai Pavilion for example: A gem where you can find classic Thai dishes like pad see ew noodles and green curry. Burger Naan is another top eatery, featuring a mix of traditional Indian bites, like lamb biryani, and fusion meals, like crispy butter chicken sandwiches, samosa burgers, and masala loaded fries. If you're in the mood for Mexican, check out El Jimador's extensive menu, supplying visitors with everything from carne asada tacos to slowly-simmered carnitas. And for Greek food, you can't do better than The Flame, which has made its mark on DeKalb's food scene since opening in January, 2024. But hey, if that's not quite enough and you're looking for another spot to explore, Mount Prospect boasts shopping boutiques, nature parks, and family-friendly fun, and is just over an hour from DeKalb by car.