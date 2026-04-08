Colorado's Serene Fishing Lake Lies Tucked Away In The Mountains
Colorado's Rocky Mountains hide numerous natural treasures and outdoor adventures for those willing to explore deeper than the average traveler. Sometimes these experiences are unexpected, like Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, crowned No. 2 in the U.S. for 2026, but other times, the best gems are destinations that have been right in front of you all along. Taylor Park Reservoir is more of the latter, a fishing and camping playground in a serene mountain landscape.
Taylor Park Reservoir is a 2,000-acre artificial lake about 9,300 feet above sea level, surrounded by the Elk and Sawatch mountains that are often topped with snow. Nearby peaks include Baldy Mountain, Matchless Mountain, and Park Cone. They create a vast and undulating landscape that makes this an incredibly scenic fishing spot. But the scenery is just a bonus, as the real highlight is the fish beneath the surface.
The reservoir is well-stocked with a variety of species, from northern pike and kokanee salmon to rainbow and lake trout. You can cast a line from the shoreline or get out on your boat. It's a popular spot and can be busy during peak times, but there's usually ample fish for large crowds. Summer fishing season attracts a lot of boats trolling for larger trout in the deeper sections, with some lucky anglers reeling in trophy-sized lake trout. Winter, meanwhile, is when ice fishing kicks off. Cut through the thick ice, and you'll have a chance to reel in big and strong rainbow trout and northern pike. You can rent pontoon and aluminum boats, as well as fishing gear, from Taylor Park Marina during peak season (mid-May to late-September).
Camping at Taylor Park Reservoir
Taylor Park Reservoir isn't the closest fishing spot for a day trip from Colorado Springs (around 205 miles) or Denver (240 miles). If you want a quick catch from either of these hubs, you might be better off heading to Spinney Mountain State Park, an underrated mountain state park with premier fishing and boating. Taylor Park is better for longer stays and even has lakeside camping to facilitate week-long or weekend fishing trips.
Lakeview Gunnison, located on the lake's southern shoreline, is a highly rated campground. It has a slightly elevated spot away from the water, providing great lake vistas. Most of the campsites have electric hookups, picnic tables, and fire rings. Vault toilets and clean drinking water are also available to campers. You can also book unpowered sites for both tents and RVs. The campground has a good location close to the marina, but it also has a boat ramp to launch your own watercraft.
Taylor Park Reservoir has multiple hiking trails, so anyone not keen on fishing can still enjoy some outdoor recreation. You can often spot wildlife on hikes, including deer, moose, and elk. A popular 3.5-mile route along the lake's northeastern shore starts at Rivers End Campground — another option for overnighters wanting to explore on the other side of the reservoir. This campground gets a lot of praise for its views of the Rocky Mountains and access to great fishing. Just pack some shelter for the wind, as it doesn't have many trees. If you prefer not to camp, you can stay about a 2.5-hour drive away in Buena Vista. Consider booking a room at Surf Hotel, which has riverside views and access to mountain hiking trails.