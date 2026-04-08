Colorado's Serene Fishing Lake Lies Tucked Away In The Mountains

Colorado's Rocky Mountains hide numerous natural treasures and outdoor adventures for those willing to explore deeper than the average traveler. Sometimes these experiences are unexpected, like Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, crowned No. 2 in the U.S. for 2026, but other times, the best gems are destinations that have been right in front of you all along. Taylor Park Reservoir is more of the latter, a fishing and camping playground in a serene mountain landscape.

Taylor Park Reservoir is a 2,000-acre artificial lake about 9,300 feet above sea level, surrounded by the Elk and Sawatch mountains that are often topped with snow. Nearby peaks include Baldy Mountain, Matchless Mountain, and Park Cone. They create a vast and undulating landscape that makes this an incredibly scenic fishing spot. But the scenery is just a bonus, as the real highlight is the fish beneath the surface.

The reservoir is well-stocked with a variety of species, from northern pike and kokanee salmon to rainbow and lake trout. You can cast a line from the shoreline or get out on your boat. It's a popular spot and can be busy during peak times, but there's usually ample fish for large crowds. Summer fishing season attracts a lot of boats trolling for larger trout in the deeper sections, with some lucky anglers reeling in trophy-sized lake trout. Winter, meanwhile, is when ice fishing kicks off. Cut through the thick ice, and you'll have a chance to reel in big and strong rainbow trout and northern pike. You can rent pontoon and aluminum boats, as well as fishing gear, from Taylor Park Marina during peak season (mid-May to late-September).