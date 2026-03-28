Colorado's Zoo In The Mountains Was Crowned Number Two In The US For 2026

There are hundreds of zoos across the United States, from legendary institutions like the San Diego Zoo to smaller ones that are largely underrated, like the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. A recent USA TODAY poll asked experts and readers to choose the best in the country, and Colorado Springs residents won't be surprised to hear some of the results. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, a popular zoological park tucked away in the Rocky Mountains, placed second on the list for 2026.

The winners of the "Best Zoo" category at the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards were announced on March 18. Claiming first place was Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, home to the world's largest indoor desert, which showcases plants and animals from three famous deserts around the world. But taking the next spot was Colorado's famous Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which also scored second place in the "Best Zoo Membership" category, thanks to the fact that members "get the royal mountain treatment" — including early access on Saturdays and the chance to vote on which projects the zoo will focus on.

Located more than 6,700 feet above sea level, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2026, is the highest-elevation zoo in the nation. It's home to animals that are native to the Rocky Mountain region, including grizzly bears, mountain lions, river otters, moose, and a bald eagle. It's also a refuge for rare species from the far reaches of the planet, from African lions, colobus monkeys, and penguins to meerkats, giraffes, and more.