Colorado's Zoo In The Mountains Was Crowned Number Two In The US For 2026
There are hundreds of zoos across the United States, from legendary institutions like the San Diego Zoo to smaller ones that are largely underrated, like the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. A recent USA TODAY poll asked experts and readers to choose the best in the country, and Colorado Springs residents won't be surprised to hear some of the results. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, a popular zoological park tucked away in the Rocky Mountains, placed second on the list for 2026.
The winners of the "Best Zoo" category at the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards were announced on March 18. Claiming first place was Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, home to the world's largest indoor desert, which showcases plants and animals from three famous deserts around the world. But taking the next spot was Colorado's famous Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which also scored second place in the "Best Zoo Membership" category, thanks to the fact that members "get the royal mountain treatment" — including early access on Saturdays and the chance to vote on which projects the zoo will focus on.
Located more than 6,700 feet above sea level, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2026, is the highest-elevation zoo in the nation. It's home to animals that are native to the Rocky Mountain region, including grizzly bears, mountain lions, river otters, moose, and a bald eagle. It's also a refuge for rare species from the far reaches of the planet, from African lions, colobus monkeys, and penguins to meerkats, giraffes, and more.
Explore Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the highest in the country
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's beautiful mountainside setting and diverse collection of animals are the primary draws, but there are plenty of other reasons to check it out. In addition to strolling through the exhibits and seeing wildlife up close, visitors can hand-feed giraffes from an elevated boardwalk beside the enclosure for just $3 or feed exotic Australian birds in the Budgie Buddies Aviary for $1. Guests can also book zookeeper-led Meet & Greet or Meet & Feed encounters (from $180) with elephants, grizzly bears, leopards, African lions, orangutans, and rhinos. Participants will have the chance to interact with animals, toss food to them, and learn about how they're cared for. Reservations are required, and visitors are asked to book at least one week in advance.
Another favorite feature at the zoo is the Mountaineer Sky Ride, an open-air chairlift-style excursion to the mountain summit above the zoo. At the top, you'll take in sweeping views over the zoological park and the Rocky Mountains, and there's a picnic area and a playground for kids. Keep your eyes open for Rocky Mountain goats climbing the cliffs and boulders along the mountainside. The ride takes about seven minutes each way. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $4 for kids, and can be purchased onsite.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo opens daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance reservations with timed entry are required for all visitors, and prices for non-peak times begin at $14.75 for adults and $10.75 for kids. The zoo is about a 25-minute drive from downtown Colorado Springs, the "Olympic City" that's considered one of America's most underrated vacation destinations.