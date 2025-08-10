This Colorado Hotel Is Pure European Chic With Riverside Views, Mountain-Town Adventure, And Trail Access

In central Colorado, in the town of Buena Vista, there's a special riverfront hotel that offers perfect access to adventure with a chic place to rest and recharge in between. Surf Hotel, a boutique property with modern design influenced by European hotels, is an anchor in the buzzy South Main neighborhood in Buena Vista, which is full of hip restaurants, cool boutiques, independent coffee shops, and microbreweries.

Nestled in the Arkansas River Valley, Buena Vista is known for its pristine location along a whitewater park. Over the last 20 years, South Main has emerged as a walkable, sustainable, tightly knit community with green space along the riverfront, and Surf Hotel occupies prime real estate, right by the water. The area is young, fun, active, and you can indulge in river activities, go hiking, enjoy the vibrant town, or just relax on your terrace and take in the mountain views.

For outdoor activities, try surfing the river (yes, really), fly-fishing, or mountain biking. You can rent bikes from Black Burro Bikes or go rafting with River Runners, which has been organizing rafting adventures since 1972. Check out nearby hot springs like Mt. Princeton, Cottonwood, and Charlotte Hot Springs. Some of the most popular hiking trails include Mount Yale via Browns Pass and Mount Yale Trail, as well as Midland, 1450.A, and North Broken Boyfriend Loop. The Mount Yale hike is the most popular, but the nearly 9-mile trail through deep forest, alpine tundra, and rocky switchbacks, is not for novices. It's hard, but worth it for the panoramic views of the Collegiate Peaks. The Midland trail loop is much easier – just over 3 miles — and great for anyone. After crossing the river, you'll wind your way through juniper forests and end with a 360-degree view.