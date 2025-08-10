This Colorado Hotel Is Pure European Chic With Riverside Views, Mountain-Town Adventure, And Trail Access
In central Colorado, in the town of Buena Vista, there's a special riverfront hotel that offers perfect access to adventure with a chic place to rest and recharge in between. Surf Hotel, a boutique property with modern design influenced by European hotels, is an anchor in the buzzy South Main neighborhood in Buena Vista, which is full of hip restaurants, cool boutiques, independent coffee shops, and microbreweries.
Nestled in the Arkansas River Valley, Buena Vista is known for its pristine location along a whitewater park. Over the last 20 years, South Main has emerged as a walkable, sustainable, tightly knit community with green space along the riverfront, and Surf Hotel occupies prime real estate, right by the water. The area is young, fun, active, and you can indulge in river activities, go hiking, enjoy the vibrant town, or just relax on your terrace and take in the mountain views.
For outdoor activities, try surfing the river (yes, really), fly-fishing, or mountain biking. You can rent bikes from Black Burro Bikes or go rafting with River Runners, which has been organizing rafting adventures since 1972. Check out nearby hot springs like Mt. Princeton, Cottonwood, and Charlotte Hot Springs. Some of the most popular hiking trails include Mount Yale via Browns Pass and Mount Yale Trail, as well as Midland, 1450.A, and North Broken Boyfriend Loop. The Mount Yale hike is the most popular, but the nearly 9-mile trail through deep forest, alpine tundra, and rocky switchbacks, is not for novices. It's hard, but worth it for the panoramic views of the Collegiate Peaks. The Midland trail loop is much easier – just over 3 miles — and great for anyone. After crossing the river, you'll wind your way through juniper forests and end with a 360-degree view.
European design with local charm
Surf Hotel is part of a trio of independent properties that include Surf Chateau and Surf House. While Surf Hotel has a lively vibe, Surf Chateau is more intimate — only 20 rooms) –and romantic. Leaning heavily into a French design aesthetic, Surf Chateau features elegant furnishings reminiscent of a French chateau and a European-style river rock courtyard. Surf House is the newest and most luxurious addition, with 10 upscale king rooms that can be combined to make an apartment-style stay.
Within Surf Hotel, the restaurant Wesley & Rose is a hip spot where guests and locals gather to eat, drink, and listen to live music. A read through the menu reveals the European influence, paired with local sourcing. From a savory apple and brie galette to a charcuterie and cheese board, the aperitif game is on point. Heartier dishes like Tuscan white bean soup, gnocchi, and lasagna add a dose of Italian flavor. For carnivores, options include local beef and elk, all natural and free of hormones and antibiotics. The bar program prioritizes Colorado-made spirits, like 291 Colorado Bourbon, Marble Vodka, and Deerhammer Bourbon, many of which make an appearance on the boozy brunch menu.
A hub for live music, featuring both local and international acts, Surf Hotel has two unique venues. On the ground floor of the hotel, the Ivy Ballroom is an intimate venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, and a wall of arched windows overlooking the Arkansas River. A year-round concert destination, it has been named one of the top small-town music venues in Colorado. For outdoor events, The Lawn hosts sit-down concerts, festivals, and family-friendly gatherings, making the town square the place to be.
How to explore South Main and Buena Vista
While you could easily stay at Surf Hotel and have plenty to do, make sure to get out and explore the town. Grab a coffee from Joyful Bakery & Coffee and take a morning walk along the river. Smoothies and breakfast burritos from The Blend hit the spot for a more substantial breakfast. If you're in the mood for something casual, try Eddyline Restaurant for craft beer, wood-fired pizza, and sandwiches.
Shopping in South Main and Buena Vista almost always supports the local community, as most businesses are independently owned. Sundance & Friends is a family-owned boutique that handcraft items like sheepskin shoes and curate art and jewelry from over 50 Colorado artists. Forsythe Fine Jewelry creates beautiful handmade pieces by recycling metals and sustainably sourcing — or even hand-collecting — gemstones. Once Upon A Trapeze is an independent bookstore owned by a mother-daughter duo who have created a cozy space to read and discover new books.
To get to Surf Hotel, you have several options depending on where you're coming from. The closest major airport is Denver International Airport (DEN), just under a 3-hours drive. The nearest regional airport, Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) is 2 hours away. If you're driving from within Colorado, it's a little over an hour from Breckenridge, an hour and a half from Vail, 2 hours from Denver or 2 hours from Colorado Springs – America's "Olympic City" that is highly underrated in its own right. If you have time to make a few stops, Grand Junction is about 3 hours away, and offers award-winning wines without the high costs or crowds of places like Napa. Alternatively, if you're starting in Buena Vista, consider a road trip through some of Colorado's most beautiful mountain towns.