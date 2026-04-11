One Of Amazon's Top-Selling Fishing Rods Is A Portable And Affordable Must-Have, Per Reviews
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Outdoorsy travelers are always discovering clever DIY tricks to make their adventures go smoother. For fishing enthusiasts, having the right gear can turn an ordinary trip into a memorable one. In fact, one of Amazon's top-selling fishing rods is making the sport that much more accessible. The Plusinno Rod and Reel Combination is earning rave reviews for its portability and budget-friendly price. It's a telescopic pole that can extend for use or collapse for easy storage. The case also contains various types of fishing hooks and lures, as well as fishing line.
According to Handing, a fishing product store, mid-range rods cost between $50 and $150. The telescopic rod costs just under $60, but its included accessories are a worthy bonus. The rod is an efficient buy for a lakeside solo camping trip at the Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area in California or an early morning cast over the world's longest fishing pier in Florida. The rod's compact nature allows travelers to go wherever they please with everything in hand.
Reviewers have taken to public forums like Reddit, Amazon reviews, and YouTube to express why this is a fisherman's go-to item when traveling — which is how we landed on this rod to share with our audience. Out of more than 6,000 Amazon reviews, nearly 70% of customers gave it five stars, proving it's a hot-ticket item. Many comments indicate that the rod is great for all ages and beginner-friendly. One Redditor even said he tried an upgraded rod, which caused him more hassle than the telescopic rod. From nearby waters to those farther away, the telescopic rod makes fishing on the go simple, accessible, and ready for any adventure.
Why fishermen and beginners love the Pulsinno Fishing Rod
The telescopic rod has plenty of qualities that have fishermen choosing this handy travel hack over top-of-the-line performers. It can extend a little over 8 feet and collapse to 16 inches, so anglers can store it in their bag and not worry about renting a rod at the pier. Its compact casing also allows frequent fliers to bring the fishing kit on a plane. "This rod is an amazing travel rod and is small enough where it can fit in my carry on. This thing reels like butter and is also an absolute tank," one Amazon customer mentioned.
Fishermen rave over its longstanding durability. One creator took to YouTube to show his telescopic rod after three years. The rod has withstood saltwater fishing and held up to regular use. The creator proceeds to show photos of the many fish he caught with the rod — such as snook, redfish, and shark — to display its strength. "Also, I don't know if this is a characteristic of telescoping rods in general, but mine is super robust," one Redditor mentioned, noting that he has slammed and whipped it around, and it still works. Whether it's being used on a lakeside dock or on a charter boat in the deep blue sea, customers say this rod is a bargain, getting quality products for the price.
While the rod is convenient for travel, some reviewers feel it does not offer the same level of smoothness when casting a line as a higher-end rod might. Others note that telescopic rods can require a bit more care when extending and collapsing to maintain their longevity. Still, many agree the trade-off is worth it for its portability and ease of use. This fishing rod can be your best tool anywhere on the map. Already have large rods but don't know how to bring them on a road trip? Try the handy traveler's simple pool noodle fishing hack that will keep your rods safe on the go.