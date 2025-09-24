California's Lakeside Camping Gem With Gorgeous Mountain Views Is A Wild Haven To Swim And Fish

In the southern portion of California, the San Bernardino Mountains act as a natural border between the San Bernardino National Forest and the Mojave Desert. At the foot of these towering mountains is a recreation area with a pristine lake fed by the Mojave River. The Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area covers 3,300 acres of land, and it is a beautiful escape from California's big city crowds. For the price of $10 per vehicle or $20 per vehicle during peak season (at the time of this writing), guests can experience two swim beaches, miles of hiking trails, and lakeside recreation with mountain views. This destination is also a great way to combat the blistering California heat in the summer and experience the surrounding national forest.

Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area is located a little over an hour east of the major and iconic city of Los Angeles. Driving along Interstate 10 and Interstate 15 to the northeast from LA will take drivers to the heart of the San Bernardino National Forest with views of the Mojave Desert to the north and the mountains to the south. Alternatively, the recreation area is also accessible from San Diego, which is about two-and-a-half hours to the south. What makes it worth a day trip or a weekend retreat is its proximity to a wide range of different environments. From stark deserts and mountain tops to forested areas with pines, cedars, firs, and oaks, there is no shortage of variety.