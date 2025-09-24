California's Lakeside Camping Gem With Gorgeous Mountain Views Is A Wild Haven To Swim And Fish
In the southern portion of California, the San Bernardino Mountains act as a natural border between the San Bernardino National Forest and the Mojave Desert. At the foot of these towering mountains is a recreation area with a pristine lake fed by the Mojave River. The Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area covers 3,300 acres of land, and it is a beautiful escape from California's big city crowds. For the price of $10 per vehicle or $20 per vehicle during peak season (at the time of this writing), guests can experience two swim beaches, miles of hiking trails, and lakeside recreation with mountain views. This destination is also a great way to combat the blistering California heat in the summer and experience the surrounding national forest.
Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area is located a little over an hour east of the major and iconic city of Los Angeles. Driving along Interstate 10 and Interstate 15 to the northeast from LA will take drivers to the heart of the San Bernardino National Forest with views of the Mojave Desert to the north and the mountains to the south. Alternatively, the recreation area is also accessible from San Diego, which is about two-and-a-half hours to the south. What makes it worth a day trip or a weekend retreat is its proximity to a wide range of different environments. From stark deserts and mountain tops to forested areas with pines, cedars, firs, and oaks, there is no shortage of variety.
Launch a boat on Silverwood Lake or take a cooling swim at the beach
Silverwood Lake is actually a reservoir that was created by damming the western fork of the Mojave River in 1971, and it provides fresh water to the surrounding towns. Because of this, the lake is an ideal spot for swimming, water skiing, and boating. There are two swimming beaches available to visitors: Sawpit Beach on the south side of the lake and Cleghorn Beach to the west. While Cleghorn is closer to the Mesa Campgrounds and the designated fishing area, Sawpit Beach is closer to the Silverwood Lake Marina with its own boat launch ramp and boat rentals. The lake is available for boating and water skiing with a boat speed limit of 35 mph. There are also three hidden picnic areas that are only accessible by boat, so keep an eye out for them if you're on the water.
Anglers will be eager to know that just east of the Cleghorn Beach is the Silverwood Lake Fishing Area. From this shore, anglers can find largemouth bass, striped bass, crappie, bluegill, catfish, carp, and trout. Fishing enthusiasts are also welcome to launch a fishing boat out on the lake and do some fishing around the center. The best time for casting a line out here is in the fall or spring, because the trout are in full swing from February to June. Moreover, the recreation area adds stocks of rainbow trout to the lake between December and May. All anglers over the age of 15 are required to have a valid California fishing license.
Enjoy Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area's campgrounds and hiking trails
For visitors who want to stay at Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area in an RV or a camper, they are in luck. It offers two campgrounds with standard sites, as well as RV sites with full hook-ups, group campsites, and campsites along the Pacific Crest Trail. The campgrounds located in the recreation area are the Old Mesa Campground and the New Mesa Campground. The difference between the two is that the Old Mesa Campground only has standard campsites without hook-up options for RVs. The New Mesa Campground is the opposite and offers plenty of campsites with full hook-ups available. Standard sites cost $45 per night, while RV sites with hook-ups are $50 per night. There will be an extra $10 charge added per extra vehicle at the campsite.
To escape into the San Bernardino National Forest or the surrounding mountains, make sure to explore some of the recreation area's miles of hiking trails. In fact, it has over 13 miles of trails, but some of these extend far beyond the scope of Silverwood Lake. The most famous of these treks is the Pacific Crest Trail, a West Coast adventure with a history of vanishing hikers. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is an ambitious path that starts in Mexico and ends in Canada. Seven miles of the PCT actually pass directly through the Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area. This section of the path is considered moderate to strenuous in difficulty, but it does offer stunning views of the surrounding mountains and the lake. Make sure to stay safe and be adequately prepared, should you choose to challenge this daunting trek.