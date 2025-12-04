The World's Longest Fishing Pier Has Some Of Florida's Best Saltwater Fishing And Renowned Views
Florida has some of America's most iconic destinations, including fabulous coastal cities such as Clearwater Beach, Anna Maria Island, and Pensacola. Scenic St. Petersburg, Florida has award-winning beaches, too, and is also home to another landmark of esteemed notoriety — the Skyway Fishing Pier. Consisting of more than 4 miles where anglers can fish, it is the world's longest fishing pier. But it wasn't initially planned that way — it kind of happened by accident.
When a freighter collided with the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in 1980, part of it collapsed. A new bridge was built over Tampa Bay to connect St. Petersburg with Sarasota, but instead of removing the remnants of the original bridge, the remaining portion was recycled into what is now the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. Some of the debris from the tragic incident was also used to make artificial reefs in the water surrounding the piers. That part was actually planned, as it helps attract a variety of fish.
You don't have to be an angler to enjoy Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, though. It's a scenic place for sightseeing. This Google reviewer gave the Skyway Fishing Pier five stars and said, "Great place to get beautiful pics of Florida's beautiful sunrise and sunsets." You may also see some of the local wildlife like this Tripadvisor reviewer who shared, "We saw some beautiful panoramic views as well as dolphins."
What to know before fishing at Florida's Skyway Fishing Pier
Islamorada may be the Florida town called the "Sportfishing Capital of the World," but Skyway Fishing Pier is another of Florida's best spots for saltwater fishing. This Google reviewer had a successful trip, and noted, "Caught over 100 fish in 3 days. Had an amazing time."
Anglers could catch an array of species such as snook, tarpon, grouper, cobia, red snapper, pompano, and more. The pier is lit up at night and is open 24 hours a day, so you can fish all night long if you like. You'll find bait shops at the pier so that you can stock up with everything you need for a good day (or night) of fishing on the world's longest fishing pier.
There are a few things to know before you go, though. In an effort to keep seabirds from getting tangled up in fishing gear, there are some regulations in place from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. For example, you can't use more than two sets of hook-and-line fishing gear at any given time. There are other gear restrictions that are in place from November 15 to March 15, so before your trip, make sure you read up on what gear and tackle you can't use. You'll also need to take an online educational course that's offered by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That's required for anyone over 16 years old, and you must take the course each year if you plan to fish at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.