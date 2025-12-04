The World's Longest Fishing Pier Has Some Of Florida's Best Saltwater Fishing And Renowned Views

Florida has some of America's most iconic destinations, including fabulous coastal cities such as Clearwater Beach, Anna Maria Island, and Pensacola. Scenic St. Petersburg, Florida has award-winning beaches, too, and is also home to another landmark of esteemed notoriety — the Skyway Fishing Pier. Consisting of more than 4 miles where anglers can fish, it is the world's longest fishing pier. But it wasn't initially planned that way — it kind of happened by accident.

When a freighter collided with the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in 1980, part of it collapsed. A new bridge was built over Tampa Bay to connect St. Petersburg with Sarasota, but instead of removing the remnants of the original bridge, the remaining portion was recycled into what is now the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. Some of the debris from the tragic incident was also used to make artificial reefs in the water surrounding the piers. That part was actually planned, as it helps attract a variety of fish.

You don't have to be an angler to enjoy Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, though. It's a scenic place for sightseeing. This Google reviewer gave the Skyway Fishing Pier five stars and said, "Great place to get beautiful pics of Florida's beautiful sunrise and sunsets." You may also see some of the local wildlife like this Tripadvisor reviewer who shared, "We saw some beautiful panoramic views as well as dolphins."