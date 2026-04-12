Ohio's Popular State Park In Springfield Boasts A Scenic Lake, Beaches, And Camping

Ohio has a lot more nature to explore than many people realize. Not only is it home to the stunning waterfall views of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio also contains a portion of one of the longest hiking trails in America, the North Country National Scenic Trail, and its 76 state parks received the 2025 National Gold Medal Award for the best park system in America. Within that award-winning park system is Buck Creek State Park, located in western Ohio about four miles north of Springfield.

Before it was a state park, the Buck Creek area was home to the Adena and Hopewell tribes, who built earthen mounds like Enon Mound that can still be seen today. The park opened in 1975, a year after the completion of the Clarence J. Brown Dam created the 2,120-acre reservoir that makes up about half of the park's total area. The land around the lake is a mix of fields, woods, and wetlands that are home to rare plants and animals, including songbirds like Henslow sparrows and bobolinks, while migrating waterfowl often stop in the marshy area around the north of the reservoir.

There are a lot of ways to enjoy the outdoors at Buck Creek State Park. Its more than 20 miles of trails include a 7.5-mile bridle trail for horseback riding and other paths ideal for hiking or snowmobiling. Bikers can use the paved 6-mile Buck Creek Trail, which runs from the park to Plum Street in Springfield, where it connects to the 32-mile Simon Kenton Trail. There's also an 18-hole disc golf course and archery range near the marina, while history buffs can stop at the Crabill Homestead, a preserved 19th-century home standing on the reservoir's western shore. And, of course, there's the reservoir itself, which makes Buck Creek a popular spot for activities from swimming in the summer to ice fishing in the winter.