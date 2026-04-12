Ohio's Popular State Park In Springfield Boasts A Scenic Lake, Beaches, And Camping
Ohio has a lot more nature to explore than many people realize. Not only is it home to the stunning waterfall views of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio also contains a portion of one of the longest hiking trails in America, the North Country National Scenic Trail, and its 76 state parks received the 2025 National Gold Medal Award for the best park system in America. Within that award-winning park system is Buck Creek State Park, located in western Ohio about four miles north of Springfield.
Before it was a state park, the Buck Creek area was home to the Adena and Hopewell tribes, who built earthen mounds like Enon Mound that can still be seen today. The park opened in 1975, a year after the completion of the Clarence J. Brown Dam created the 2,120-acre reservoir that makes up about half of the park's total area. The land around the lake is a mix of fields, woods, and wetlands that are home to rare plants and animals, including songbirds like Henslow sparrows and bobolinks, while migrating waterfowl often stop in the marshy area around the north of the reservoir.
There are a lot of ways to enjoy the outdoors at Buck Creek State Park. Its more than 20 miles of trails include a 7.5-mile bridle trail for horseback riding and other paths ideal for hiking or snowmobiling. Bikers can use the paved 6-mile Buck Creek Trail, which runs from the park to Plum Street in Springfield, where it connects to the 32-mile Simon Kenton Trail. There's also an 18-hole disc golf course and archery range near the marina, while history buffs can stop at the Crabill Homestead, a preserved 19th-century home standing on the reservoir's western shore. And, of course, there's the reservoir itself, which makes Buck Creek a popular spot for activities from swimming in the summer to ice fishing in the winter.
Boating, fishing, and swimming in Clarence J. Brown Reservoir
Buck Creek State Park got an upgrade in October 2025 with the completion of a new marina. Located along the reservoir's south-east shore, this expanded facility is open from May through October and has docks and a refueling station for boats, along with a store selling bait, tackle, snacks, and souvenirs for guests. It also houses a new Nature Center with interactive exhibits for learning about local wildlife. The boat launch is down the shore from the marina, near the main entrance and parking lot, and since there are no horsepower limits on the lake, you can use speedboats and jet skis along with things like kayaks or sailboats. There's also an area for boat camping at the northern end of the reservoir.
Fishing is a favorite pastime at Buck Creek, and there are spots to cast your line along the shore if you didn't bring a boat. There are two wheelchair-accessible fishing piers: one at the marina and a second near the Visitor Center. Fish attractors along the shore south of the marina and north of the campground increase your odds of catching the walleye, bass, catfish, and other species that live in the water.
The best place to swim at Buck Creek State Park is the 2,400-foot sand beach near the boat launch. The beach is accessible year-round, though its adjoining parking lot closes from November through April. While the beach is sandy, the lake bottom is rock, so it's smart to bring water shoes to protect your feet while you're enjoying the water. There's also a smaller beach near the campground, Autumn Beach, which is a peaceful spot to go for a swim or watch the sunset.
Getting to and staying at Buck Creek State Park
Buck Creek State Park is about a 45-minute drive west from Columbus and a similar distance north-east of Dayton. Both cities have commercial airports and function as convenient transportation hubs for visitors. The park is also a favorite destination for RV travelers, who can take advantage of the electrical hookups offered at 86 of its 108 campsites, which are large enough to fit 35-foot RVs. At the time of writing, the campground at Buck Creek is undergoing renovations, but plans to reopen in early summer of 2026. If you visit before then, you can still reserve one of the park's 23 cabins. Many of these cabins have a direct view of the lake and all have two bedrooms along with a private bathroom, kitchen, and an outdoor area with a charcoal grill and fire ring. Advanced reservations are required and can be made up to a year in advance (or 6 months ahead of time for campsites).
There are also ample places to stay in Springfield. Visitors looking for a hotel can find a mix of 2-star and 3-star properties off of I-70 in the southern part of town. For a stay with a bit more charm, the Colonial Manor Bed and Breakfast is less than five miles from the park and has three cozy suites in a Colonial-style home, along with a library and 11 acres of grounds for guests to enjoy. If you decide to stay in Springfield, make sure to leave yourself time to check out the local shops. The town is known as the Antique Capital of the Midwest and is one of the best places to shop for antiques in America, so you might find yourself going home with some unexpected treasures.