The 10 Best 'Antique Capitals' To Shop In America

Not only is Providence the capital of Rhode Island, but it's also the state's antique capital. Founded in 1636, it's no surprise that historic artifacts are everywhere you look in the city, from Benefit Street, widely considered to be one of the most charming cobblestone streets in America, to one of the many antique stores. You'll have quite the shopping itinerary. Start at Nostalgia on Wickenden Street, a multi-story antique hunter's paradise stocked with everything from vintage clothing and typewriters to literal cabinets of curiosities. "Whenever my out-of-town friends come to visit, I bring them here to wander for hours. It's hard to walk out without something," wrote one reviewer on Yelp.

You'll also want to check out POP Emporium, a 10,000-square-foot warehouse full of pop culture memorabilia, art, furniture, books, and much, much more. The store also hosts gallery shows and live music performances. Although it's by far the smallest of the three, Good Dog Antiques on South Main Street has an impressively curated inventory of mid-century furniture and paintings. On Sundays from June through October, head down to the banks of the Providence River to explore the city's outdoor flea market. There are dozens of clothing and trinket vendors, as well as food trucks, if shopping gets you hungry.

It's easy to get to Providence if you're traveling from out of state. The capital has its own train station, and it's also home to New England's fastest-growing airport hub with affordable parking and nice amenities.