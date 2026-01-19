The 5 Longest Hiking Trails In America With Ridiculous Distances

The United States is very much a land of hiking. With its vast size — much of it protecting stunning national parks, underrated state parks, and other public lands — the country offers trails through nearly every terrain imaginable. Not only that, but U.S. parks and hiking routes run the full spectrum of length and difficulty levels, from short, easy strolls to technical treks over rugged mountain peaks. Some trails even allow dogs.

Still, most U.S. trails, epic as they may be, are doable in a single day. Many are only a few miles long, and most hikers of average ability can complete them in a few hours at most. That is not always the case, though. Given the sheer size of the country, some American hiking trails go beyond a single-day hike and enter the realm of multi-day, overnight expeditions. With so much space to cover, a few trails go even further and hit lengths that nearly defy belief.

Believe it or not, the United States has several well-maintained trails and informal hiking routes that stretch for thousands of miles. Even more remarkably, many are popular within the hiking community, with ambitious adventurers setting aside several weeks — or months — to walk an entire route from end to end. These mega-trails typically cross multiple states and follow a specific geographic region, historic route, or other unifying theme. Then again, there are a few that are simply long. While intrepid hikers can find several formidable trails covering vast distances, these five developed trails are the longest in America.