Rick Steves' Team Shares How The FIFA World Cup Will Effect Travel In Europe In 2026
Europe has a long list of activities and experiences that merit a bullet point on any traveler's bucket list, whether it's splurging on a five-day train journey on the sumptuous Venice Simplon-Orient-Express or sunning yourself in one of Europe's budget-friendly warm-weather islands. And while you may already have an inkling of what to expect during European summers — cue new tourist taxes in cities like Venice, Edinburgh, Milan, and Barcelona, or the lack of air-conditioning across the continent — Rick Steves' team is bringing travelers up to speed on a major event that could affect your European holiday this summer — and that's the FIFA World Cup 2026.
While the World Cup 2026 will be hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026, don't expect Europe to be immune to the football craze. Europeans love their soccer, Rick Steves' guidebook researcher Travis Parker noted on Rick Steves' Travel Talks, so expect a festive, football-fuelled atmosphere if you're anywhere in Europe this summer. And because football matches are such social events, fans are bound to flock to town squares, where games are live-streamed on big screens for public viewing, or cram into pubs and bistros to watch the matches on television.
Festive as they may be, the Rick Steves team cautions that matches could cause minor disruptions to your European vacation. For camera-toting tourists, be aware that certain monuments or public spaces could be obstructed by giant screens (and crowds); bars could be overtaken by throngs of screaming fans. Parker also pointed out that "some businesses might post some suspiciously 'closed' hours that line up with match times for the local team."
Using the World Cup to your advantage during your European vacation
It's hard not to get swept up in the frenetic excitement of a global sports event like the World Cup. Whether you're headed to a big city with friends and family or solo traveling your way through an underrated European destination, you're bound to find a public screening of the matches — something that you can chalk up to an unforgettable and uniquely European experience.
Sure, bars may be crowded during matches, and fan-filled squares or parks may not be the tranquil escapes you'd have hoped for, but this could work to the advantage of seasoned or first-time travelers heading to a popular destination — given the hold football has over Europeans, tourism may come second to a football match for many die-hard fans.
So what does this mean to the savvy traveler? The 2026 World Cup's three-country, 16-city, and four-time-zone kick-offs mean matches could air at times anywhere between the early morning hours and late into the evening in Europe. This could spell fewer crowds and shorter queues in the usual hotspots — museums, monuments, or popular piazzas — as a wave of football fans wake up for an early morning game or prepare for a late-night one, which would certainly be an unexpected perk during the continent's busiest travel season of the year. Whether you're taking advantage of fewer crowds or embracing the football frenzy, expect a passionate yet festive World Cup atmosphere in Europe this summer. "It can really make your European travels this year pretty exciting," says Rick Steves protégé Cameron Hewitt.