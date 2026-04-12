Rick Steves' Team Shares How The FIFA World Cup Will Effect Travel In Europe In 2026

Europe has a long list of activities and experiences that merit a bullet point on any traveler's bucket list, whether it's splurging on a five-day train journey on the sumptuous Venice Simplon-Orient-Express or sunning yourself in one of Europe's budget-friendly warm-weather islands. And while you may already have an inkling of what to expect during European summers — cue new tourist taxes in cities like Venice, Edinburgh, Milan, and Barcelona, or the lack of air-conditioning across the continent — Rick Steves' team is bringing travelers up to speed on a major event that could affect your European holiday this summer — and that's the FIFA World Cup 2026.

While the World Cup 2026 will be hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026, don't expect Europe to be immune to the football craze. Europeans love their soccer, Rick Steves' guidebook researcher Travis Parker noted on Rick Steves' Travel Talks, so expect a festive, football-fuelled atmosphere if you're anywhere in Europe this summer. And because football matches are such social events, fans are bound to flock to town squares, where games are live-streamed on big screens for public viewing, or cram into pubs and bistros to watch the matches on television.

Festive as they may be, the Rick Steves team cautions that matches could cause minor disruptions to your European vacation. For camera-toting tourists, be aware that certain monuments or public spaces could be obstructed by giant screens (and crowds); bars could be overtaken by throngs of screaming fans. Parker also pointed out that "some businesses might post some suspiciously 'closed' hours that line up with match times for the local team."