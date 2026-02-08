The 10 Most Popular Destinations Abroad For First-Time Travelers, Ranked
It's finally time to book your first-ever international flight. You're sure you're ready to branch out, but it's a big decision with a lot to consider: Will there be a language barrier? Which side of the road do they drive on? How do you make sure you're not starting on the wrong foot? What could be worse than arriving in a foreign country and realizing, to your horror, that you're in way over your head?
Luckily for you, there are plenty of countries worldwide beloved by travelers for their accessibility and relatively low barrier to entry. Whether you're most worried about safety or transportation or you're just looking for a good family adventure or first solo trip, there are fantastic places to check all of your boxes on a first international journey.
To recommend these 10 great starter countries for newcomers, we looked at safety, appeal, convenience, and how easy it is to enjoy the destination once you arrive. The result? Ten fantastic options for your first international trip, and a destination for every traveler's taste. Although all of these destinations are relatively easy to travel in, we did our best to rank them from from most to least challenging.
10. Costa Rica
If outdoor adventure (and a shorter flight from the U.S.) is your priority when choosing your first international destination, it would be pretty hard to find a better starter country than Costa Rica. It's adventurous enough to satisfy even the most restless traveler, but it also boasts excellent tourist infrastructure and impressive safety stats, too. Costa Rica ranked highest in Central America on the most recent Global Peace Index, indicating a high degree of internal stability. It also has a well-developed tourist infrastructure that smooths the way for first-time travelers.
That's all great, but it's also secondary to the real draw of Central America's crown jewel: its natural wonders. Hosting more than 6% of all known species on just 0.03% of Earth's landmass, it's a biodiversity powerhouse where sustainable tourism is a nationwide focus. Feel like hiking through the tropical rainforest in the morning and heading down to the beach after lunch? Easy. Where else would restaurant staff stop dinner service to show tourists a sloth that had turned up under the canopy of the restaurant's outdoor bar? (True story: I have the pictures). That's the kind of close-to-nature experience you can get when a country makes caring for wildlife and wild places a top priority.
However, Costa Rica does take some planning. You'll most likely need a rental car to explore if you're not taking a group tour, and road maintenance in rural areas can be a little dicey at times. Petty crime can also be an issue in major cities, so you can't entirely let your guard down. It's that need for vigilance and the occasional stretch of stressful driving that make Costa Rica likely the most challenging country to travel in on this list. Even so, it's an adventure, and one that's more than worth the careful planning it entails.
9. New Zealand
If you're most worried about the language barrier when considering a trip abroad, no doubt Australia and New Zealand have popped into your head as potential starter trips where English is spoken. That's certainly true in New Zealand, one of the world's safest and most stable countries, according to the Global Peace Index. This certainly helps to smooth the way in for new travelers — but you're in for a 13 to 18 hour flight (nonstop), which can be prohibitively brutal for travelers from the U.S.
However, New Zealand can prove itself worthy of the the harsh travel time. Travelers online rave about its natural beauty, its endless road-trip potential, and perfect setup for camping and hiking enthusiasts, where the highlight isn't just the amazing scenery but the "absence of people" in its sparsely-populated countryside. Fjords, mountains, rugged coastlines, and endless hiking trails make New Zealand among the world's most stunning countries to photograph, hike through, camp in — you name it.
Aside from being very remote from the U.S., this is a "road-trip" country, and you'll have to drive on the left side of the street, with different traffic laws than you're used to, and often on narrow roads. If you're not the most confident driver (or if you're not looking for a ton of outdoor adventure), that may prove daunting for on a first international trip.
8. Japan
It's become so fashionable among the early-2000s babies to make some sort of existential crisis pilgrimage to Japan that it nearly feels cliché to recommend it as a first trip abroad. With a well-beaten tourist trail and a public transportation network so good it has a dedicated fan base. Safety is practically a given unless you go looking for trouble. However, it's harder for people who are overwhelmed by busy cities (although Tokyo's public transit is exceptionally reliable). And although there is a lot of English or bilingual signage, some U.S. travelers might experience trouble communicating or culture shock.
I will admit to a touch of authorial bias here — studying Japanese for five years will certainly do that to you — but even though my experience is not that of the average first-time traveler for that reason, the country is a major tourist destination, especially for young people from the U.S. Japan was my first solo trip, and although it certainly takes some getting used to, its safety and orderliness made that learning curve fairly short. Incredibly helpful customer service helps immensely, and where words fail, Google Translate will fill in the gaps.
And there's something here for virtually every type of traveler. Food is a draw for many, while the worldwide reach of Japanese pop culture is most appealing to others. Interested in art? Or history? Or looking to hike some of the world's most unique trails? Got that covered. I know Japan best as a solo travel destination, but that diversity of attractions — all undergirded by blissfully well-organized tourism and transit infrastructure — makes Japan an ideal first trip if you're willing to do some good planning and research.
7. Singapore
Much like New Zealand, Singapore is a long flight from any major hub in the United States. If that doesn't put you off, Singapore strikes an excellent balance between the safe and the adventurous: The culture will likely be unfamiliar to you, but the language barrier is relatively minimal and the logistics are a dream. Well-regarded worldwide as an example of excellent city planning, Singapore eases you in gently. In fact, it might be your ideal first international trip if you're curious about traveling in Asia but overwhelmed by the potential culture shock and busy crowds.
Ranked sixth on the 2025 Global Peace Index and counted among the safest countries for women traveling solo as well, Singapore earns its reputation for cleanliness and order. Add that to its compact size and fantastic public transportation system, and a lot of the most stressful parts of navigating a new country are already off your plate. English is an official language, too, so there goes another.
Admittedly, Singapore is small, so you may have to weigh those compelling points in its favor against the length of the flight when choosing your destination. For first-time travelers to Asia, though, it's unbeatable for ease of travel. Plus, where better to end your first international flight than the best airport on earth for foodies?
6. Switzerland
With a name synonymous with peace and neutrality, it's probably no surprise whatsoever to see Switzerland on any list of safe first countries to visit. That said, what truly makes Switzerland shine as a first destination for international travel is not necessarily because it's considered one of the top-five safest countries in Europe (via World Population Review), although that is a plus. What makes it special is that it's the rare combination it offers of organizational excellence and stunning scenery.
Whether you're planning a summer hiking adventure, a ski vacation, or a holiday trip to see the famous European Christmas markets, you can basically bet on incredible alpine views. And all of that exists within easy reach thanks to the country's world-class public transportation. We'd be willing to wager that nowhere else is stunning natural beauty so easy and convenient to enjoy.
Not to mention, the abundance of natural attractions in Switzerland mean that you're not limited to crowded museum halls or waiting in long lines to enter historical buildings like you might be in other European countries. The only real downside to this one as a first-timer destination is its hefty price tag: Switzerland is a famously pricey destination, so if you're on a backpacker budget, you might want to start elsewhere.
5. Austria
Austria doesn't quite have the star power of France or the foodie pull of Italy, to name a few common bucket-list destinations. It does come with perks of its own, though. Safety is one key reason Austria makes such a great first foray into Europe. The Global Peace Index placed it fourth in the world in 2025 — and typical European-travel warnings about pickpocketing and scams don't really apply here. One illustrative example: As a solo college student who'd never set foot in Europe before, I felt I could confidently hop on the Vienna U-bahn in an evening gown to go to the opera at night. I can't name many other countries where I'd have felt safe enough to try that.
Austria is also a country with a little bit of everything people tend to travel to Europe for. If you like history, it was the center of a major European empire. If you're into scenery, hiking, or skiing, the Austrian Alps are iconic for a reason. Art lovers can also look forward to dozens of world-class museums and musical performances alike — this is the birthplace of Mozart, after all.
Moreover, you can feel free to take advantage of the country's excellent public transportation network. Getting lost or missing a bus won't throw off your whole day, and for a first trip to Europe, having that breathing room is vital. Keep in mind, however, that although Austria is often less talked about, it does still get a hefty share of tourists. Despite that, you probably don't have to book tickets to attractions quite as far ahead of time as you would have to in other European countries like France and Italy.
4. Iceland
There is a reason why Iceland makes a fabulous first trip abroad — besides those viral blue lagoons, of course. It's only a six-hour flight from New York City, and it's been the Global Peace Index's most peaceful country since 2008 — you can extrapolate from there. As a safe and relatively convenient destination that still feels worlds away, it's one of the best choices out there for testing the waters of international travel.
Iceland has a lot more to offer than safety and convenience, though. You don't have to dig too deep on social media to be aware of its otherworldly natural beauty from its majestic fjords to being a great place to spot the Northern Lights (if you don't mind the winter cold and limited daylight). Iceland also boasts a fascinating history. For instance, did you know that Iceland is home to the world's oldest parliament — over 1,000 years old and still going strong? And it has some of the most unique geology on earth. Flights aren't the only reason to hit this lonely spot in the North Atlantic for your first trip.
If not for the fact that many of its attractions are only accessible by car or guided tour, Iceland would easily top this list. But don't let that scare you off: Diving in Iceland is fairly easy in the warmer months, and it's more than worth the trouble to explore this easy starter country's nowhere-else-on-earth natural beauty.
3. Belize
If you're looking for a tropical escape with a pretty low barrier to entry, Belize makes a compelling case for itself. How much lower can the barrier to entry be than that of a year-round destination? Although, it's also particularly considered a gorgeous Caribbean escape in the fall (if that helps your planning). Even better, the U.S. dollar is accepted everywhere here and the official language is English — an anomaly in (primarily) Spanish-speaking Central America. If a potential language barrier worries you, that alone knocks out one of the biggest hurdles to overcome when traveling internationally.
Much like Costa Rica, Belize is a destination for a certain kind of traveler. Visitors frequently note on platforms like Reddit that Belize isn't the place for a Caribbean-style all-inclusive resort stay, instead pointing out its pleasant mix of rainforests, beaches, food, and history as highlights. If the price or language barrier in Costa Rica gives you pause, Belize can be a great alternative, with visitors praising its ability to provide Caribbean vibes and Central American nature at the same time.
Safety concerns in Belize do exist, mostly related to petty crime, and visitors are advised to avoid certain parts of the transit hub of Belize City, as well as driving at night. Renting a car is affordable and a great way to explore, but the roads aren't set up well for nighttime driving. There's definitely more of a need for vigilance and care in Belize than in some of the other destinations on this list. Otherwise, it's got all the trappings of a tropical escape in striking distance of the U.S. mainland, and makes a great first foray into travel abroad.
2. United Kingdom
You may have noticed a distinct lack of iconic European destinations on this list: no France, no Italy, no Spain. Usually, that's because a heavily-trafficked destination can be more confusing or chaotic than is ideal for a first-time visitor. Although Great Britain is no less firmly-situated on the tourist trail, there are a lot of compelling things working in favor of its being included anyway.
Language is the obvious one here, but it's also considered one the easiest European destinations to fly to: No less than 26 flights from U.S. airports that offer nonstop service to at least one of London's airports. Then, you touch down in a city you're probably already familiar with by proxy, in a language you probably speak if you're reading this article, and can easily wander all of England (as well as Scotland, Wales, and Ireland) by train without ever having to think about driving on the opposite side of the road.
So, yes, you might face crowds in London if that's where your trip begins (and it likely will), but you'll also get to experience the iconic sights of one of the world's more accessible international cities as a first trip abroad. We'd call that one evenly worth it.
1. Canada
Perhaps the idea of flying halfway across the world for a first trip out of the country is a little daunting. Totally fair — it's a huge undertaking no matter how safe, well-organized, or appealing the destination may be. If you would prefer to ease yourself in, you can't get much easier than our neighbor to the north.
Granted, there are a few caveats here. Canada is huge, and huge distances often mean driving. That may or may not be something you feel comfortable with on a first trip out of the country, but outside of that transportation concern, Canada is in many ways an ideal first country to visit. As you might expect, it receives the lowest possible travel risk rating from the U.S. Department of State. And the options are endless. Opt for a city break in Montreal or Vancouver, road trip the Canadian Rockies for hiking and views in Banff and Jasper National Parks, or go east to spend some time in the totally underrated Maritimes region — a Canadian destination Samantha Brown says to visit for European vibes.
Notice what we haven't mentioned here? Yup: no language barrier, no cultural shock, no twelve-hour flight or time difference. In such a large country, you can tailor your trip to any taste, and you'll snag your first passport stamp in a fairly nearby destination where not too much is unfamiliar. If stress is your biggest worry, it's the ultimate low-stakes, low-stress first trip.
Methodology
There's no one set of criteria that determines the suitability of a destination for first-timers. Sure, you can probably rule out areas with notably high crime rates or unusually tough language barriers off the bat, but then what?
When you're doing something as daunting as traveling abroad for the first time, you want to end up somewhere where you'll be able to get most of the stressful parts of your trip out of the way before you arrive. We strove to choose popular destinations that fall in the sweet spot between over-touristed and off-the-beaten-path: Places that are used to tourism and have the infrastructure in place to welcome travelers, without being so overwhelmed by the tourist hordes that their popularity creates its own logistical problems. For this reason, we left off some destinations that are often recommended to first-time travelers, such as Italy, France, Greece, or Spain.
Similarly, low crime rates were considered as well as convenient public transportation, although we strived to choose drivable locations as well. We also accounted for language barriers to make sure that communication would be minimally challenging. We consider all these destinations as good picks for a first time international trip, so we did our best to rank them fairly — although this is subjective depending on traveler needs and tastes.