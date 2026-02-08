The 10 Most Popular Destinations Abroad For First-Time Travelers, Ranked

It's finally time to book your first-ever international flight. You're sure you're ready to branch out, but it's a big decision with a lot to consider: Will there be a language barrier? Which side of the road do they drive on? How do you make sure you're not starting on the wrong foot? What could be worse than arriving in a foreign country and realizing, to your horror, that you're in way over your head?

Luckily for you, there are plenty of countries worldwide beloved by travelers for their accessibility and relatively low barrier to entry. Whether you're most worried about safety or transportation or you're just looking for a good family adventure or first solo trip, there are fantastic places to check all of your boxes on a first international journey.

To recommend these 10 great starter countries for newcomers, we looked at safety, appeal, convenience, and how easy it is to enjoy the destination once you arrive. The result? Ten fantastic options for your first international trip, and a destination for every traveler's taste. Although all of these destinations are relatively easy to travel in, we did our best to rank them from from most to least challenging.