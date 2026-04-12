The Most Charming, Walkable College Town In Georgia, According To An Ex-Resident
Most people only notice Augusta, Georgia for one week per year in April: During the Masters Tournament. As an ex-resident who lived there for two years, I got to watch the charming city transform into what vaguely felt like Disney World during the event. The grass was meticulously cut, flowers were in full bloom, and community members wore their Sunday best. Augusta's charm extends far beyond the Augusta National, though. The city is built on a vibrant community with strong African-American heritage, and it's home to historically important military bases and academic institutions. One such institution is the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, the state's flagship medical school that dates back to 1828.
Augusta is Georgia's third largest city — a unique trait for a college town — and its downtown region is especially walkable. Per Apartment Guide, many key neighborhoods in downtown Augusta have walkability scores in the 50s and 60s. I spent most of my time downtown, where long stretches of restaurants, bars, and boutiques back the Savannah River. Not far from the main strip, you can reach the scenic Augusta Riverwalk — a brick trail featuring waterfront views, benches, and lookout spots — where many students go to find peace after stressful school weeks. I chose Augusta as Georgia's most charming, walkable college town because it's one of the most underrated college towns in the American South. You can easily enjoy the city's historic, pedestrian-friendly downtown area in an afternoon on foot.
What to see within walking distance of Augusta University's Summerville campus
One of the best ways to experience Augusta's charm is simply by walking around its neighborhoods. I lived near Augusta University's Summerville campus in the Summerville neighborhood, and its outdoor spaces — characterized by vibrant grass, blooming flowers, and winding paths — make for a very pleasant stroll. From Summerville campus, locals and visitors have only to walk roughly 15 minutes east to visit the historic Partridge Inn, a hotel with a stunning rooftop lounge where you could catch great city views.
I'd walk my dog by the Inn and pass along Milledge Road near the Augusta National Golf Course. On rare occasions, when sections of the fence were moved for maintenance or events, you could catch a glimpse of the exclusive course through the gate. From there, it's just about a 15-minute walk more to Lake Olmstead Park. Along the way, traditional Southern homes line the streets, until you reach the park's 3.5-mile walking trail. The route makes it easy to move from peaceful neighborhoods to scenic outdoor areas entirely on foot. The park also has an entrance on Broad Street, which is the main road that leads to Downtown Augusta, and faces the Savannah River, where you could see South Carolina from where you stand. Students and other locals could live in quiet, residential pockets while still being minutes away from campus, nature, and golf.
Must-see fixtures of Downtown Augusta
Music legend James Brown was raised in Augusta, and his soulful legacy is honored in the city streets — there's even one named after him. Downtown, you'll find James Brown-themed murals painted by local artists near eclectic restaurants, like The Treehouse (formerly Humanitree House). Owned and operated by married couple Baruti and Denise Tucker, the vegetarian restaurant offers vegan food options, organic smoothies, and other items made with locally sourced whole foods. Baruti Tucker even painted the murals inside the establishment himself. Just across the road, you'll find entertainment at Le Chat Noir, a theater company that hosts improv comedy nights, life drawing sessions, and other arts events. The many traditional buildings and mom-and-pop boutique shops peppering the area lend downtown Augusta both rustic character and creative flair.
Downtown thrives with lively student energy at local cafes, like The New Moon Cafe, known for its cozy atmosphere, strong coffee, and its breakfast and lunch sandwich options. When I lived in town, I'd browse for a book at the neighboring bookstore, The Book Tavern, then settle in with a coffee next door at The New Moon Cafe. For visitors seeking relaxation, head to the Augusta Riverwalk from wherever you are downtown, which should take no more than 15 or 20 minutes, at most. The Riverwalk, which lies along the Georgia-South Carolina border, is complete with walking trails and even a waterfront amphitheater.
In the evenings, students can grab dinner at a variety of mom-and-pop restaurants. My favorite was ordering a juicy burger at Whiskey Bar (Kitchen), then kicking back to watch live performances at Le Chat Noir, or other independently owned establishments. Augusta has become one of the most vibrant college towns in the South, and it's easy to see why, as the city's balance of vibrancy, walkability, and southern charm makes it one of Georgia's most underrated college towns.
Traveling to Augusta? Check out its neighboring town of Martinez — a quaint suburb with classic southern flair.