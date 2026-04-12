The Most Charming, Walkable College Town In Georgia, According To An Ex-Resident

Music legend James Brown was raised in Augusta, and his soulful legacy is honored in the city streets — there's even one named after him. Downtown, you'll find James Brown-themed murals painted by local artists near eclectic restaurants, like The Treehouse (formerly Humanitree House). Owned and operated by married couple Baruti and Denise Tucker, the vegetarian restaurant offers vegan food options, organic smoothies, and other items made with locally sourced whole foods. Baruti Tucker even painted the murals inside the establishment himself. Just across the road, you'll find entertainment at Le Chat Noir, a theater company that hosts improv comedy nights, life drawing sessions, and other arts events. The many traditional buildings and mom-and-pop boutique shops peppering the area lend downtown Augusta both rustic character and creative flair.

Downtown thrives with lively student energy at local cafes, like The New Moon Cafe, known for its cozy atmosphere, strong coffee, and its breakfast and lunch sandwich options. When I lived in town, I'd browse for a book at the neighboring bookstore, The Book Tavern, then settle in with a coffee next door at The New Moon Cafe. For visitors seeking relaxation, head to the Augusta Riverwalk from wherever you are downtown, which should take no more than 15 or 20 minutes, at most. The Riverwalk, which lies along the Georgia-South Carolina border, is complete with walking trails and even a waterfront amphitheater.

In the evenings, students can grab dinner at a variety of mom-and-pop restaurants. My favorite was ordering a juicy burger at Whiskey Bar (Kitchen), then kicking back to watch live performances at Le Chat Noir, or other independently owned establishments. Augusta has become one of the most vibrant college towns in the South, and it's easy to see why, as the city's balance of vibrancy, walkability, and southern charm makes it one of Georgia's most underrated college towns.

Traveling to Augusta? Check out its neighboring town of Martinez — a quaint suburb with classic southern flair.