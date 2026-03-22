5 Underrated College Towns Worth Visiting In The American South, According To Travel Experts

In the heart of Arkansas' Washington County, Fayetteville is slowly starting to get recognition as not just the home of one of the best universities in the region, but also a lesser-known college town worth visiting. Nestled in the Ozark Mountains, this cosmopolitan city with small-town vibes has amazing hilltop views and natural parks galore – living up to the state's nickname of "The Natural State". According to the college not-for-profit consultant, Study Abroad Foundation, Fayetteville is indeed among the top "hidden gems" of U.S. college towns.

Take a walk through the University of Arkansas campus, and you'll see the wealth of history and culture that the home of the Razorbacks contains. The campus is adjacent to the Trail of Tears Park, remembering the forced relocation of Native American nations in the 1830s, as well as the Headquarters House, a 19th-century Greek Revival-style landmark used during the Civil War. You can make the most of this history-filled destination by biking along the Arkansas Heritage Trail. Or, for a taste of contemporary history, you can drive to the Clinton House Museum, where the former president and first lady took residence while teaching at the University's prestigious School of Law.

The Razorbacks are also a vital part of the college's lively atmosphere. Whether you are into football, basketball, or baseball, you can catch games of the University of Arkansas' award-winning athletic teams at one of the stadiums across the city — including the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium or the Bud Walton Arena.