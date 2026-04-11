This Beautiful Island With Stunning Waterfalls And Mountain Trails Was Free Of Wild Mosquitoes (Until Last Year)

The island country of Iceland has long been a tourist stronghold, sporting gorgeous snowcapped mountains, active volcanoes and geysers, and gushing waterfalls. Vacations in Iceland are typically associated with outdoor activities and natural beauty. While scenic vistas are still emblematic of Icelandic vacations, unfortunately, Iceland is also now home to one of the biggest menaces of the natural world: mosquitoes.

Iceland had been completely free of wild mosquitoes – the only country to hold the honor — a claim which it had only shared with Antarctica. However, following a record-breaking heatwave in May 2025, "insect enthusiast" Bjorn Hjaltason discovered three strange insects on one of his moth traps that he had "never seen before" (via BBC News). After collecting and sending them to the Natural Science Institute of Iceland to be identified, the reports came back: two female mosquitoes and one male belonging to the Culiseta annulata species. Most species of mosquitoes are unable to survive Iceland's freeze-thaw cycle, which had allowed the country to remain mosquito-free even though there are mosquito populations in neighboring countries with cold climates.

This isn't the first time non-native mosquitoes have been found in Europe. The Guardian reported that eggs of the Aedes aegypti (Egyptian mosquito) and Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger mosquito) have been discovered in the U.K. However, the good news for Icelanders (and those visiting) is that the Culiseta annulata isn't known to spread diseases like dengue, malaria, or Zika virus the way the Egyptian and Asian mosquitoes do. Whether this species becomes an embedded part of Iceland remains to be seen, but it's unlikely to become any more of a problem than the biting midges that have already plagued tourists and locals since their arrival in 2015. Regardless of the presence or absence of mosquitoes, Iceland remains one of the most stunning island destinations in the world.