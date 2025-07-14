This Dreamy Icelandic Lagoon Comes With Its Own Scenic Waterfall, A Swim-Up Bar, And Ethereal Views

The wellness center is much larger than it may appear at first sight and is divided into two sprawling levels. To help guests move between the upper and lower lagoons, a staircase has been cleverly designed into the water features and travels through the cascading waterfall. As the lagoon is geothermal, the water temperature hovers at a simmering 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Beyond the lagoon, you'll find a pool and two serene saunas set in the forest — one dry heat, one steam. Next to the sauna area is a cold plunge pool, fed by glacial water from the Hvítá River. It's recommended to rotate between the hot and cold pools to help with circulation. For more privacy, check out the secluded grotto on the left side of the lower lagoon.

With all the heat, you may be in the mood for a refreshing drink. Luckily, there are two swim-up bars, so you don't even need to get out of the lagoon for a cocktail or craft beer. When hunger strikes, head to the on-site restaurant to try the farm-to-table dishes, including arctic char, slow-cooked cod, and leg of lamb with Icelandic sheep cheese, grilled over an open fire.