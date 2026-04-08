What Mexico's Tourism Officials Offensive-Sounding Every Canadian Is Worth Two Americans Statement Really Means
We hear quite a bit about how tourists are perceived around the world. Sometimes this can veer into stereotypes. Stereotypes for tourists from the United States include being loud or inconsiderate of local customs. In contrast, Canadian tourists are often believed to be rather polite. However, these are not the sort of traits in question when vacationers from these two countries were recently pitted against each other due to comments from a tourist official in Mexico.
At a March 2026 tourism event in Toronto, Los Cabos tourism representative Rodrigo Esponda said, "Every Canadian is worth two Americans." It may sound harsh, but the sentiment behind it is in the actual financial value of their trips rather than any personal jabs. On average, Americans visiting the Baja peninsula hotspot are staying for around five or six days, but Canadians are staying almost twice as long. This inherently means that they are spending more money than Americans. Plus, the overall spending imbalance is about the same ratio as trip duration (per Open Jaw). Therefore, a trip booked by a Canadian might actually be worth two trips booked by an American.
The percentage of Canadians in Los Cabos is increasing while the American percentage is stagnant
Aside from Canadians planning longer stays in Los Cabos and spending more money, the Los Cabos tourism industry is noticing another trend. The Los Cabos Tourism Observatory shows that American tourists still far outnumber Canadians in this part of Mexico, around nine to one to be more specific. What makes the Canadian versus American statistics important despite this disparity is the fact that numbers of American tourists are not increasing. On the other hand, the number of Canadians vacationing in Los Cabos has increased by 10% since 2024.
The Center for Advanced Research in Sustainable Tourism (STARC) pointed to "the punitive policies, threats and insults directed toward Canada by U.S. President Donald Trump" as potential reasons for the uptick in Canadians vacationing in Mexico when they may have chosen the United States in years prior (according to Mexico News Daily). Los Cabos is a particularly attractive destination because it is comprised of two wildly different beach towns. You can enjoy the party atmosphere of Cabo San Lucas or the more relaxed San Jose del Cabo, both with amazing scenery and just 20 minutes from each other. Rodrigo Esponda also noted the abundance of resorts in Los Cabos and consistently sunny weather as other draws for tourists.