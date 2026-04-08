What Mexico's Tourism Officials Offensive-Sounding Every Canadian Is Worth Two Americans Statement Really Means

We hear quite a bit about how tourists are perceived around the world. Sometimes this can veer into stereotypes. Stereotypes for tourists from the United States include being loud or inconsiderate of local customs. In contrast, Canadian tourists are often believed to be rather polite. However, these are not the sort of traits in question when vacationers from these two countries were recently pitted against each other due to comments from a tourist official in Mexico.

At a March 2026 tourism event in Toronto, Los Cabos tourism representative Rodrigo Esponda said, "Every Canadian is worth two Americans." It may sound harsh, but the sentiment behind it is in the actual financial value of their trips rather than any personal jabs. On average, Americans visiting the Baja peninsula hotspot are staying for around five or six days, but Canadians are staying almost twice as long. This inherently means that they are spending more money than Americans. Plus, the overall spending imbalance is about the same ratio as trip duration (per Open Jaw). Therefore, a trip booked by a Canadian might actually be worth two trips booked by an American.