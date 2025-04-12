Mexico's Los Cabos Is Comprised Of Two Wildly Different Beach Towns With Very Different Vacation Vibes

Los Cabos is famous worldwide as one of the best spring break destinations around. But what plenty of people don't know is that Los Cabos doesn't actually exist. Los Cabos is a catch-all nickname for two towns in Baja California Sur: Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. And while most people refer to them as a single entity, these two destinations are actually distinct and surprisingly different.

Cabo San Lucas is the better-known destination with many of the classic "Los Cabos" activities and attractions, like the eye-catching El Arco rock formation and the gorgeous marina full of luxury yachts. It is situated at the southernmost tip of Baja California Sur, where the mountainous spine of the peninsula plunges downwards to hit the sea. The Land's End promontory just off the coast of Cabo San Lucas marks the boundary between the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean. San Jose del Cabo is the slightly lesser-known sibling, along the coast to the northeast, flanked by ranches, golf clubs, and a large lagoon.

Getting to either San Jose del Cabo or Cabo San Lucas is a breeze. Los Cabos International Airport is served by routes from all over the U.S. and across Mexico, and it is only a 20-minute drive to San Jose del Cabo and about half an hour to Cabo San Lucas. There are plenty of taxis and rental car companies, as well as several local buses that serve both destinations.