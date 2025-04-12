Mexico's Los Cabos Is Comprised Of Two Wildly Different Beach Towns With Very Different Vacation Vibes
Los Cabos is famous worldwide as one of the best spring break destinations around. But what plenty of people don't know is that Los Cabos doesn't actually exist. Los Cabos is a catch-all nickname for two towns in Baja California Sur: Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. And while most people refer to them as a single entity, these two destinations are actually distinct and surprisingly different.
Cabo San Lucas is the better-known destination with many of the classic "Los Cabos" activities and attractions, like the eye-catching El Arco rock formation and the gorgeous marina full of luxury yachts. It is situated at the southernmost tip of Baja California Sur, where the mountainous spine of the peninsula plunges downwards to hit the sea. The Land's End promontory just off the coast of Cabo San Lucas marks the boundary between the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean. San Jose del Cabo is the slightly lesser-known sibling, along the coast to the northeast, flanked by ranches, golf clubs, and a large lagoon.
Getting to either San Jose del Cabo or Cabo San Lucas is a breeze. Los Cabos International Airport is served by routes from all over the U.S. and across Mexico, and it is only a 20-minute drive to San Jose del Cabo and about half an hour to Cabo San Lucas. There are plenty of taxis and rental car companies, as well as several local buses that serve both destinations.
Spring break vibes or laid-back culture in Los Cabos
It is easy to understand why San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas are often seen as being indistinguishable from one another. For one thing, the local government promotes Los Cabos as a combined destination, even sometimes including the uncrowded, breathtaking beach town Cabo Pulmo for good measure! Both San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas boast glorious golden beaches, warm and calm waters, and the dramatic mountainous desert landscape that makes Baja California Sur such a stunning place. But beyond these superficial similarities the two places are really quite different.
Cabo San Lucas is a quintessential spring break destination with a deeply international feel, all about beach parties, letting your hair down, and enjoying a cocktail (or three!). The main beach is bordered by a variety of lively restaurants serving up great seafood and good vibes, with The Office and The Sand Bar the pick of the bunch. The marina is where the party really gets going, with cocktail bars like The Nowhere Bar and clubs like La Vaquita pumping out tunes into the wee hours. Cabo San Lucas is also the place to go for whale watching trips, with most of the main boat operators based around the marina.
San Jose del Cabo is far more laid-back, classic, and quaint. It's a more authentically Mexican town, with cobbled streets and traditional architecture, as well as a thriving cultural scene. San Jose del Cabo is known as an artistic hub, with a variety of must-visit galleries and boutiques that showcase local artisans.
Expect different food and accommodations in each town
The culinary options in each town are strikingly different. In Cabo San Lucas, the vibe is decidedly international, with plenty of high-end, fine-dining restaurants overlooking the marina. It isn't uncommon to find celebrity chefs running pop-ups or residencies, and traditional Mexican cuisine is mostly confined to fish tacos and guacamole. In San Jose del Cabo, you are far more likely to find authentic Mexican cooking with plenty of fondas and street stands serving locals and tourists alike, as well as several excellent boutique restaurants like Kitchen and Adelita's.
Accommodation options in both towns follow a similar trend. Cabo San Lucas boasts some of the finest luxury hotels in the country, like Auberge's Esperanza, the Live Aqua Private Residences, and the Los Cabos Waldorf Astoria. There are a few big resorts on the beach in San Jose del Cabo, too, but the best hotels in the town are smaller boutique spots, like Villas del Mar, El Ganzo, and Casa Natalia.
Ultimately, choosing between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo really depends on what kind of traveler you are and what sort of vacation you are looking for. If you love the luxury lifestyle or want to dance all night, Cabo San Lucas is the place to be. If you prefer a slower, more relaxed pace with some more authentically Mexican touches and a refined, artistic atmosphere, San Jose del Cabo will be more your speed. And remember, the two towns are only a short drive apart, so you can visit them both and enjoy the best of each one!