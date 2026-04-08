Every May, This Minnesota Port City Buzzes With Bob Dylan Celebration
Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan undoubtedly left his mark in New York City in the 1960s. What's more, you can still visit his New York City haunts that are pure vibes and creative energy. However, Dylan is actually a Minnesota native who was born in Duluth, a port city on Lake Superior that's located a little over two hours away from Minneapolis. Although he only lived in Duluth until he was 6 years old, he is nonetheless considered to be a local legend. Because of this, the city holds an annual celebration in his honor, dubbed the Duluth Dylan Fest.
Established in 2011, the festival is held every May to mark the Nobel Prize winner's enduring artistic legacy, as well as his birthday (Dylan was born on May 24, 1941, at a local hospital). As Laura Whitney, a Duluth Dylan Fest organizer, told KAXE in 2023, "Well, basically we're just incredibly proud to call one of the world's most iconic music and cultural figures one of our own."
The Duluth Dylan Fest, which is run by volunteers like Whitney, typically lasts for a week, with the 2026 festival running from May 17 to May 24. Each day consists of different events held throughout town, with individuals traveling to Duluth from far and wide to attend. It goes without saying that if you're a Dylan fan or even an aspiring artist yourself, the Duluth Dylan Fest has something for you.
What can Bob Dylan fans expect from the Duluth Dylan Fest?
The week-long festivities at the Duluth Dylan Fest vary each year. In 2026, the celebrations will start in Hibbing — another Minnesota destination to visit if you're a Bob Dylan fan. This is where Dylan's family moved when they left Duluth, and it's about 90 minutes away. Guests will be able to visit the house he grew up in and tour his alma mater, Hibbing High School. Hibbing has mixed feelings about the singer's legacy, but they did hold their own Dylan Days festival in town until 2014.
Back in Duluth, attendees can expect an itinerary packed with jam sessions and cover band performances at different locations across the city, putting local musicians in the spotlight. Notably, the Duluth Dylan Fest hosts a singer-songwriter contest. Typically held at the Sacred Heart Music Center, a cathedral-turned-music-venue, contestants are tasked with singing two songs: one original and one from Dylan's discography. Naturally, there is also a celebration on Dylan's birthday outside his former home, complete with cake and a musician performing his songs.
It's clear that Dylan is the pride of his birthplace, but he seems to have humorously complicated feelings about the city. He once stated (via the Chicago Tribune), "You'll never see another town like Duluth [...] It's not a tourist destination, but it probably should be." However, he goes on to add, "I'll give you a medal if you get out alive." If you're planning to attend, keep in mind that some events at the Duluth Dylan Fest are free and others require tickets; be sure to check out the festival's website for dates and more information. Can't attend the Duluth Dylan Fest? Read about the best destinations to visit for a Bob Dylan-themed getaway.