Every May, This Minnesota Port City Buzzes With Bob Dylan Celebration

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan undoubtedly left his mark in New York City in the 1960s. What's more, you can still visit his New York City haunts that are pure vibes and creative energy. However, Dylan is actually a Minnesota native who was born in Duluth, a port city on Lake Superior that's located a little over two hours away from Minneapolis. Although he only lived in Duluth until he was 6 years old, he is nonetheless considered to be a local legend. Because of this, the city holds an annual celebration in his honor, dubbed the Duluth Dylan Fest.

Established in 2011, the festival is held every May to mark the Nobel Prize winner's enduring artistic legacy, as well as his birthday (Dylan was born on May 24, 1941, at a local hospital). As Laura Whitney, a Duluth Dylan Fest organizer, told KAXE in 2023, "Well, basically we're just incredibly proud to call one of the world's most iconic music and cultural figures one of our own."

The Duluth Dylan Fest, which is run by volunteers like Whitney, typically lasts for a week, with the 2026 festival running from May 17 to May 24. Each day consists of different events held throughout town, with individuals traveling to Duluth from far and wide to attend. It goes without saying that if you're a Dylan fan or even an aspiring artist yourself, the Duluth Dylan Fest has something for you.