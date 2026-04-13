One Of Amazon's Best-Selling Bug Sprays Is An Odorless Secret Weapon For Campers And Hikers

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When embarking on any outdoor adventure, there are countless things to look forward to, whether it's setting up camp in unexplored territory or hiking some of America's best state parks. But one less pleasant common occurrence when spending any time in nature is the bugs. From mosquitoes to ticks, there are many insects that can be a nuisance — and a potential health hazard — to anyone spending a lot of time outdoors.

You'll find plenty of solutions for repelling mosquitoes and other insects, from bug zappers to homemade natural bug sprays. While the American Mosquito Control Association calls DEET "the gold standard" for mosquito repellent, not everyone feels comfortable using it, whether due to health concerns or the strong odor. Which is why it shouldn't come as a shock that one of Amazon's best-selling insect sprays doesn't include DEET at all. Sawyer Products Premium Permethrin Insect Repellent is an odorless product for use on clothing and gear to provide long-lasting coverage.

Permethrin is a synthetic compound that mimics a chemical found naturally in some types of chrysanthemums. It works as an effective insect repellent by attacking the nervous system of mosquitoes, ticks, and a host of other insects. While it's possible to purchase clothing pretreated with permethrin, Sawyer Products allows anyone to add its protective power to any piece of clothing.