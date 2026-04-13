One Of Amazon's Best-Selling Bug Sprays Is An Odorless Secret Weapon For Campers And Hikers
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When embarking on any outdoor adventure, there are countless things to look forward to, whether it's setting up camp in unexplored territory or hiking some of America's best state parks. But one less pleasant common occurrence when spending any time in nature is the bugs. From mosquitoes to ticks, there are many insects that can be a nuisance — and a potential health hazard — to anyone spending a lot of time outdoors.
You'll find plenty of solutions for repelling mosquitoes and other insects, from bug zappers to homemade natural bug sprays. While the American Mosquito Control Association calls DEET "the gold standard" for mosquito repellent, not everyone feels comfortable using it, whether due to health concerns or the strong odor. Which is why it shouldn't come as a shock that one of Amazon's best-selling insect sprays doesn't include DEET at all. Sawyer Products Premium Permethrin Insect Repellent is an odorless product for use on clothing and gear to provide long-lasting coverage.
Permethrin is a synthetic compound that mimics a chemical found naturally in some types of chrysanthemums. It works as an effective insect repellent by attacking the nervous system of mosquitoes, ticks, and a host of other insects. While it's possible to purchase clothing pretreated with permethrin, Sawyer Products allows anyone to add its protective power to any piece of clothing.
Sawyer Products permethrin spray is a long-lasting solution to keeping bugs at bay
Available in a variety of formats, from a 9-ounce aerosol can to a large 24-ounce spray bottle, Sawyer Products Permethrin Insect Spray provides protection against more than 55 insects, including ticks, mites, and mosquitoes. Once applied to clothing or gear, its repelling abilities should last up to six weeks or through six washes. This makes it a great option for long camping trips or anyone who takes hikes on a regular basis.
The spray is also scentless once it dries, allowing you to stay protected without the "bug spray" smell. It's even specially formulated not to stain clothing, and isn't washed away by sweat or water. While it sounds too good to be true, the product has received more than 40,000 reviews (at the time of writing) and has an overall 4.6-star rating. "This is awesome stuff if you spend any time in bug and tick country," writes one Amazon reviewer. "I've gone an entire week at a heavy-tick-area camp and not found a single one on my clothing or body."
While the spray is quite effective, some reviewers are quick to point out that it is still a chemical and should be applied in a well-ventilated area. There is also a strong smell until the clothing dries, and items should not be worn until they are completely dry. And, if you have a lot of clothing and gear to spray, keep in mind the size of the bottle, as 4.5 ounces of spray is enough to treat one outfit. Given its effectiveness at keeping such a wide range of insects at bay over an extended period of time, used properly, it's a handy tool to keep yourself protected while spending time outdoors.