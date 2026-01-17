The 5 American State Parks That People Are Googling The Most In 2025

The unspoiled natural landscapes protected in America's parklands are a popular draw for visitors from around the world looking to escape urban life. The 63 national parks spread across U.S. states and territories recorded a combined 331.9 million visits in 2024, with well-known destinations like the Great Smoky Mountains, Zion National Park, and the Grand Canyon leading the pack. But national parks are far from the only natural areas worth exploring. There are 9,817 state parks across America, protecting over 20 million acres of land. Together, they attract more than twice as many visitors each year as the National Park System — 867 million visits a year, to be exact.

State parks let visitors immerse themselves in nature in more locations — often with fewer crowds – making them a more convenient choice for many travelers. As California State Park Foundation executive director Rachel Norton shared with Outside, "State parks get less attention. What you don't realize is that there are all of these wonderful state parks around the country protecting similar landscapes, and you might not even be aware of them."

Although, based on recent Google search data, that may be starting to shift. Google's Year in Search 2025 includes a list of the most-searched state parks on Google Maps, which shows that travelers are beginning to take notice. The top five span from coast to coast, ranging from epic waterfalls to dramatic desert landscapes and a green oasis tucked along the Hudson River.