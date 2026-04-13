Between Fort Wayne And Detroit Is An Affordable City With Small-Town Charm, Camping, And Friendly Vibes

Michigan has no shortage of walkable lake towns and small cities worth adding to your road trip itinerary — and sometimes the smaller, the better. Sitting about halfway between Detroit (100 miles) and Fort Wayne (80 miles), Morenci covers just 2.1 square miles — but that's part of its charm. This compact city in Lenawee County, just north of the Ohio state line, is home to roughly 2,100 people and has a friendly, unhurried vibe.

Take the city's "Social District," for example. The initiative lets you take an alcoholic drink to go so you can enjoy it outside and socialize — as long as you stay within the set boundary of a few central blocks. Just like Cheboygan, Michigan's underrated beach town where you can save money and avoid crowds, affordability is woven into the everyday experience in Morenci. Whether you're passing through on a road trip or looking for a low-key weekend escape somewhere, you'll find unpretentious Midwest charm. Perhaps best of all, you can explore the city and enjoy food, campsites, and outdoor activities without watching your wallet the whole time.