Sandwiched Between Toledo And Fort Wayne Is Ohio's Riverfront City With Small-Town Charm And Tasty Eateries

It's no secret that Ohio houses some of the most charming small towns ideal for a Midwest getaway, since the state sees millions of visitors each year. But there is one particular destination in the Buckeye State that might catch your eye because of its scenic riverfront setting and idyllic small-town atmosphere. Nestled between Fort Wayne and Toledo is Napoleon, a lively city on the Maumee River. It has a colorful downtown district with a variety of shops and restaurants — a pleasant area with ample walking space and beautiful historic buildings.

Skip the big city vacation this year in exchange for a peaceful getaway to Napoleon, just 43 miles from Toledo and 60 miles from Fort Wayne. With a population of 8,561 (from 2023 census data) and an area of just 6.2 square miles, this city offers a tranquil escape without crowds and heavy traffic. From scenic waterfront parks to a picturesque commercial district, it has all the elements you need for a relaxing vacation.

If you're coming into the city on Highway 424, the first thing you will notice is probably the glistening river. This would be a good time to stop at Ritter Park to get a close-up look at the Maumee River and stretch your legs. You'll see boat ramps along the water, and plenty of walking trails, where you can spot native wildlife and vegetation. Visitors can enjoy a quiet picnic in the park or photograph the scenery along the river. Ritter isn't the only park in the area — Glenwood Park is just a few blocks north and contains an elaborate playground for kids.