Sandwiched Between Toledo And Fort Wayne Is Ohio's Riverfront City With Small-Town Charm And Tasty Eateries
It's no secret that Ohio houses some of the most charming small towns ideal for a Midwest getaway, since the state sees millions of visitors each year. But there is one particular destination in the Buckeye State that might catch your eye because of its scenic riverfront setting and idyllic small-town atmosphere. Nestled between Fort Wayne and Toledo is Napoleon, a lively city on the Maumee River. It has a colorful downtown district with a variety of shops and restaurants — a pleasant area with ample walking space and beautiful historic buildings.
Skip the big city vacation this year in exchange for a peaceful getaway to Napoleon, just 43 miles from Toledo and 60 miles from Fort Wayne. With a population of 8,561 (from 2023 census data) and an area of just 6.2 square miles, this city offers a tranquil escape without crowds and heavy traffic. From scenic waterfront parks to a picturesque commercial district, it has all the elements you need for a relaxing vacation.
If you're coming into the city on Highway 424, the first thing you will notice is probably the glistening river. This would be a good time to stop at Ritter Park to get a close-up look at the Maumee River and stretch your legs. You'll see boat ramps along the water, and plenty of walking trails, where you can spot native wildlife and vegetation. Visitors can enjoy a quiet picnic in the park or photograph the scenery along the river. Ritter isn't the only park in the area — Glenwood Park is just a few blocks north and contains an elaborate playground for kids.
Discover Napoleon's quaint historic downtown
Downtown Napoleon is a charming place to visit, especially if you like historic buildings and picturesque storefronts. As you walk along its peaceful streets, you'll notice beautiful red-bricked buildings, like the old post office and Saint Augustine Cathedral. You'll also spot the Armory, an arts and events center resembling a medieval fort. The Henry County Courthouse is a striking sight to see — a colorful brick building with a clock tower topped by a statue holding a scale and sword.
Colorful murals adorn some of the buildings, like a spectacular "Welcome to Historic Napoleon" mural on the side of one of the brick buildings. This mural contains a typical scene from the 1800s, depicting the horse-drawn carriages one would once see around Napoleon and pedestrians roaming the streets. Another mural on the side of the Parlor Beauty Company building shows a woman with long flowing hair against a background of suns, moons, and stars. Some of these murals offer excellent opportunities to pose as if you had angel wings or peacock feathers, perfect for Instagram stories.
Aside from murals, visitors can find art throughout the city, even in bank parking lots and on the ground. If you look down while crossing the street at some intersections, you might notice paw prints painted on the walkways. Those are a reference to one of the local school's mascots, the Wildcats. You can see further evidence of Napoleon's strong community spirit in images of the mascot painted on local intersections as well.
Indulge in delicious cuisine
Now that you've explored the beautiful buildings and admired some colorful downtown art, it's time to eat and socialize. Much like the charming Ohio village of Bluffton, Napoleon is a good place to be for foodies. You'll find plenty of tasty eateries in this area, especially on Perry Street. If you're in the mood for pool and darts, Eddie J's Grill is a laid-back hangout that sometimes features live music and bar trivia. It serves a variety of mouth-watering meals, such as meatloaf, pizza, and beef stroganoff. Another popular spot on Perry Street for locals is Brick N' Brew Pub. Known for delicious pizza with a variety of toppings and refreshing cocktails served up amidst quaint gastropub vibes.
A restaurant you absolutely must visit on your eating tour around Napoleon is Spengler's Restaurant & Pub. The building is a historic landmark, originally founded in 1879 as a grocery store. Eventually, a saloon was added, making the spot a gathering place for the city. Today, residents come to Spengler's for delicious Chicago-style hot dogs and a variety of burgers and sandwiches. After you've caught up with the local cuisine, consider checking out Day Light Falls on your way out of the city. You'll encounter beautiful scenery along your hike and possibly see some wildlife. If you want to continue exploring the beautiful sights this area has to offer at night, check out some of the best destinations in the Midwest where you are more likely to see Northern Lights.